Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/22/20 edition)

- The state Department of Health reported 106 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. The spread rate also went above the state’s gating criteria. Read more details here.
- The federal Department of Justice filed a brief in a lawsuit that claims the state is being unfair to private schools through its public health rules. Read more here.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci joined a webinar with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and others, and praised the work the Navajo Nation did to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- On Monday, Navajo Nation health officials reported 11 new cases and no additional deaths related to COVID-19.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent out a campaign email that said President Donald Trump is “botching” the COVID-19 response, the Associated Press reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar about her final election in charge of the county’s elections.
- The Daily Lobo wrote about the work that contract tracers do to slow the spread of COVID-19 in New Mexico.
- State police are seeing fewer tips related to alleged COVID-19 violations, KRQE-TV reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools announced Monday that two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Albuquerque Public Schools’ projected budget shortfall is now projected to be nearly $20 million, up $5 million from a previous projection, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Parents in Farmington protested the restrictions against in-person learning, KOB-TV reported.
- Traffic deaths, including fatal DWIs, are down during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- It appears that the Mountain West, which previously canceled its football season this year, could return to the field for a season starting Oct. 24, Yahoo! Sports reported. The University of New Mexico participates in the Mountain West for football.
- The head athletic trainer, who is also an assistant athletic director, at Western New Mexico University is part of the team making sure athletes abide by the COVID-19 protocols, the Silver City Daily Press reported
- High school contact sports can start practice again starting on October 5, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Ski Santa Fe plans to open on Thanksgiving Day, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Hinkle Family Fun Center in Albuquerque sued the state over lost revenue due to the restrictions imposed by the state’s public health order related to COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- McCall’s Pumpkin Patch, while critical of the state guidelines for pumpkin patches, plans to reopen this Saturday, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Farmington Chamber of Commerce is doing a different type of Chile in October event this year, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- The annual Gila River Festival was the latest event to go digital this year, the Silver City Daily Press reported.