State reports 110 new cases and three deaths related to COVID-19

State health officials reported Tuesday 110 new cases of COVID-19 and three related deaths. The state has now recorded a total of 27,790 cases of the disease and 854 deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Three counties reported double-digit increases in new cases. Bernalillo County reported 21 new cases, Doña Ana County reported 18 new cases and Eddy County reported 14 new cases.

The state Department of Health provided a few details about each of the three deaths:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Eddy County.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County who was a resident of the Las Palomas Center facility in Albuquerque.

DOH did not disclose which underlying condition any person had, because of privacy issues, only if one was present.

There are currently 69 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of two individuals since Monday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19 out of state.

DOH has now designated 15,586 COVID-19 cases as recovered.

Testing details

The state coronavirus page reported the state has conducted a total of 872,331 tests, and processed 5,648 tests since Monday.

The newly reported cases by county are:

21 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Curry County

18 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

8 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

9 new cases in San Miguel County

3 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The state also provided the total number of cases, including Tuesday’s numbers, by county. One previously reported case in Otero County was identified as a duplicate, and two previously reported cases (one in McKinley County and one in San Juan County) were identified as out-of-state residents. These cases have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 6,247

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,044

Cibola County: 406

Colfax County: 27

Curry County: 744

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,165

Eddy County: 713

Grant County: 110

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,342

Lincoln County: 189

Los Alamos County: 31

Luna County: 409

McKinley County: 4,300

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 247

Quay County: 73

Rio Arriba County: 386

Roosevelt County: 270

Sandoval County: 1,315

San Juan County: 3,276

San Miguel County: 103

Santa Fe County: 960

Sierra County: 43

Socorro County: 91

Taos County: 131

Torrance County: 66

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 558

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 281

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH also reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 33

Lea County Correctional Facility: 37

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

There are 32 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That’s a decrease of one since Monday.