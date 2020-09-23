Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/23/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- State health officials reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The state of New Mexico is using federal loans to pay unemployment benefits because the unemployment benefits trust fund, the Associated Press reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican spoke to some teachers who are ready to go back to school—but with precautions.
- State health officials spoke about COVID-19 and encouraged residents to get flu shots during a livestream on Tuesday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Also see the coverage from the Albuquerque Journal and Santa Fe New Mexican.
- They implored parents to not send students to school if they’re sick, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state Public Education Department announced three additional positive cases of COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools reported a positive COVID-19 case at Sandia Vista Elementary, the TV station reported.
- The Navajo Nation instituted a 57-hour weekend lockdown because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Navajo Times reported.
- KOB-TV looked at how far CARES Act funding will go towards water projects for the many residents who lack running water.
- The Santa Teresa High School volleyball teams had to quarantine after a coach for the team tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. This was after the first day of practice for the team.
- The Cobre Board of Education delayed the return of athletic practices, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- While school districts and charter schools in Chaves County aren’t able to open yet, the Roswell Independent School District is getting ready for hybrid learning, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- State museums and historic sites will reopen with precautions, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The newly created state department that deals with childcare announced “that it will permanently add ‘teleworking’ to the definition of employment and ‘online courses’ to the definition of a student parent under subsidy eligibility rules,” the Associated Press reported.
- Students at New Mexico State University developed a contact tracing app, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The city of Farmington will take reservations to allow local sports teams to practice after the state opened the door for practices to start in limited form, the Farmington Daily Times reported.
- Los Alamos County is concerned that relatively few people have applied for CARES Act funding.
- New Mexico United had to postpone its game with Rio Grande Valley FC because someone at RFVFC tested positive for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Silva Lanes in Albuquerque is preparing for a limited reopening under COVID-safe practices, KOAT-TV reported.
- Brantley Lake in Eddy County is not one of the state parks that are allowed to reopen for camping, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science is preparing to reopen, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Freight House Kitchen + Tap in Bernalillo closed. Matt DiGregory, who owns the restaurant, also closed two Range Cafes and changed The Standard Diner to a Range Cafe, the Albuquerque Journal reported.