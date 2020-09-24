Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/24/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, the first time the state had 200 or more cases reported in a single day in nearly a month. Read more here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday.
- Four staff members and two students tested positive for COVID-19, the state Public Education Department announced. Details here.
- A third-grader at Puesta Del Sol Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- Officials closed Yucca Height Elementary School in Chaparral because an employee had exposure to a potential COVID-19 case, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The school district in Carlsbad is encouraging parents to get COVID-19 tests in an attempt to get Eddy County to the point where they can open to in-person instruction, KRQE-TV reported. The positivity rate in the county is too high to open right now.
- The City of Albuquerque is canceling nearly all of its Halloween events this year and is encouraging residents not to trick or treat, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state of New Mexico added three more states to its “high-risk” list of states where travelers must quarantine because of high rates of spread—including Colorado, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Bernalillo County Commission approved a disaster relief program that would apply to those who don’t qualify for federal stimulus or unemployment benefits, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Alamogordo Daily News wrote about the changes to voting in the area this year because of COVID-19.
- The Rio Grande Sun wrote about voting in Rio Arriba County.
- The City of Albuquerque will have a small-scale balloon festival this year, with launches from city parks and golf courses, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- KRQE-TV covered part of a state report that shows where residents may have contracted COVID-19.
- The New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum will reopen on Thursday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.