Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/25/20 edition)

U.S. Army

  • The state reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. It was the second straight day of 200 or more cases. See more details here.
  • Amid the uptick in cases, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that the state needs to “crush” COVID-19 in the state by adhering to COVID-safe practices. Read more here.
  • Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver spoke about the high number of absentee ballot requests, which looks like it will result in a record number of absentee ballots. Because of this, she encouraged voters to return their absentee ballots as early as possible to reduce the strain on election workers. Read more here.
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to the Navajo Times about the vaccines pharmaceutical companies are developing and other COVID-19 topics.
  • Navajo Nation health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths, on Thursday. This is the most cases in a single day since July 30, according to the Navajo Times’ tracker.
  • The number of unemployment claims grew in the week ending Sept. 19 after dropping for eight straight weeks, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • KOB-TV covered the federal lawsuit over the treatment of private schools after the parent of a seventh grader said the state is showing favoritism to public schools.
  • The drop in enrollment at schools could end up hurting funding, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • Friday is the final day for businesses in Otero County to apply for grant funding from the CARES Act, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
  • An Albuquerque nonprofit received a $10,000 grant to continue its work addressing hunger, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • State and local police saw an increase in tickets for expired tags, KRQE-TV reported. The Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development said it stopped handing out citations for expired tags in mid-August. 
  • Local theater companies say a business owes them money for handling ticket sales for shows that took place before the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
  • The annual Energy Summit in Carlsbad went virtual this year, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
  • Unemployed workers who used to be employed at Chino Mine will have a chance to take part in a drive-thru training expo, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The former Freeport-McMoRan workers were furloughed earlier in the year and the company expects to lay off nearly half its Chino Mine workforce.
  • Wood hauling isn’t allowed during the Navajo Nation’s 57-hour lockdown, the Navajo Times reported.
  • The virtual burning of zozobra had a record number of viewers, unsurprisingly, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • Three Four Corners area bands saw their careers disrupted by the pandemic, the Farmington Daily Times reported.