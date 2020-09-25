Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/25/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths. It was the second straight day of 200 or more cases. See more details here.
- Amid the uptick in cases, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said that the state needs to “crush” COVID-19 in the state by adhering to COVID-safe practices. Read more here.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican highlighted the governor imploring New Mexicans to do better.
- The number of cases in the 20-29 age group are the highest, which is why there are fewer hospitalizations, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about the governor warning against “COVID fatigue.”
- The Roswell Daily Record reported on the announcement about expanding who qualifies for childcare costs.
- Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver spoke about the high number of absentee ballot requests, which looks like it will result in a record number of absentee ballots. Because of this, she encouraged voters to return their absentee ballots as early as possible to reduce the strain on election workers. Read more here.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to the Navajo Times about the vaccines pharmaceutical companies are developing and other COVID-19 topics.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, and no additional deaths, on Thursday. This is the most cases in a single day since July 30, according to the Navajo Times’ tracker.
- The number of unemployment claims grew in the week ending Sept. 19 after dropping for eight straight weeks, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- KOB-TV covered the federal lawsuit over the treatment of private schools after the parent of a seventh grader said the state is showing favoritism to public schools.
- The drop in enrollment at schools could end up hurting funding, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Friday is the final day for businesses in Otero County to apply for grant funding from the CARES Act, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- An Albuquerque nonprofit received a $10,000 grant to continue its work addressing hunger, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- State and local police saw an increase in tickets for expired tags, KRQE-TV reported. The Albuquerque Department of Municipal Development said it stopped handing out citations for expired tags in mid-August.
- Local theater companies say a business owes them money for handling ticket sales for shows that took place before the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- The annual Energy Summit in Carlsbad went virtual this year, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Unemployed workers who used to be employed at Chino Mine will have a chance to take part in a drive-thru training expo, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The former Freeport-McMoRan workers were furloughed earlier in the year and the company expects to lay off nearly half its Chino Mine workforce.
- Wood hauling isn’t allowed during the Navajo Nation’s 57-hour lockdown, the Navajo Times reported.
- The virtual burning of zozobra had a record number of viewers, unsurprisingly, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Three Four Corners area bands saw their careers disrupted by the pandemic, the Farmington Daily Times reported.