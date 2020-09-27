State reports 159 new cases of COVID-19

State health officials reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the disease to 28,844.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday. The state Department of Health said the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 870.

Bernalillo County reported the most new cases with 32. Five other counties reported double-digit increases in new cases: Eddy County reported 29 new cases—the second most in a single day for the county— while Doña Ana County reported 20 new cases, Lea County reported 17 new cases, while Chaves County and Santa Fe County each reported 11 new cases.

Officials also reported one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

There are currently 66 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19, a decrease of six since Saturday. DOH said it’s now designated 16,301 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 90 since Saturday.

There are 26 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is the same as the number reported on Saturday.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said that they have processed 905,329 tests so far an increase of 5,392 since Saturday.

The new cases by county are:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Lea County

1 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

DOH also provided total COVID-19 numbers, including Sunday’s numbers, in each county. Four previously reports numbers were identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Valencia County), while three previously reported numbers were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Lincoln County and one in San Juan County). Those have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 6,452

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,159

Cibola County: 422

Colfax County: 36

Curry County: 790

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,343

Eddy County: 824

Grant County: 120

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,412

Lincoln County: 211

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 419

McKinley County: 4,322

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 263

Quay County: 74

Rio Arriba County: 397

Roosevelt County: 282

Sandoval County: 1,351

San Juan County: 3,327

San Miguel County: 100

Santa Fe County: 1,004

Sierra County: 46

Socorro County: 103

Taos County: 143

Torrance County: 72

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 578

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 285

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 48

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4