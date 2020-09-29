178 cases of COVID-19 in NM reported Tuesday and two deaths in Eddy County

The state Department of Health announced 178 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and two related deaths.

This brought the number of total cases to 29,157. There are 80 individuals who were currently hospitalized. That is an increase of four since Monday.

Of those who were hospitalized, 14 were on ventilators, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase said during a webinar Tuesday.

The two deaths were both males who were hospitalized, had underlying conditions and were from Eddy County. One was in his 30s. The other male was in his 80s and a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

The two additional deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 brings the total number of mortalities to 875.

The state has conducted 913,986 total tests, according to the state’s DOH coronavirus webpage. That is an increase of 4,481 cases since Monday.

There are 28 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is one more than the state reported on Monday.

Testing

The additional cases reported Tuesday by county are:

48 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Curry County

26 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

3 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

The DOH previously reported two cases that were later identified as duplicates (one in Eddy County and one in Lea County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Dona Ana County, one in Otero County and one in Sandoval County); and one case in Lea County that has been identified as an out-of-state resident. These have been removed from the totals. The total number of cases broken down by county are the following:

Bernalillo County: 6,547

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,192

Cibola County: 423

Colfax County: 36

Curry County: 818

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,387

Eddy County: 839

Grant County: 124

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 2

Hidalgo County: 99

Lea County: 1,419

Lincoln County: 212

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 422

McKinley County: 4,338

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 268

Quay County: 74

Rio Arriba County: 400

Roosevelt County: 282

Sandoval County: 1,367

San Juan County: 3,341

San Miguel County: 100

Santa Fe County: 1,021

Sierra County: 46

Socorro County: 106

Taos County: 145

Torrance County: 74

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 581

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 285

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 49

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4