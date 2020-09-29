Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/29/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The spread rate in the state continues to rise, according to the state’ latest numbers. The state Department of Health reported 146 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Monday. Read more here.
- COVID Exit Strategy, a website cited by state health officials, now shows New Mexico is trending poorly KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico In Depth wrote about the efforts by school districts to revamp their meal programs during the pandemic to make sure children are fed.
- Eight staff members and four students tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the state Public Education Department announced.
- Some superintendents are unhappy with what they think are the state’s moving targets on moving from all remote learning to a hybrid model, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Elections systems are being strained during the pandemic ahead of an unusual election that could see record turnout, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The state of New Mexico will reimburse the families with students who qualify for free or reduced meals for meals during August and September, the Human Services and Public Education departments announced on Monday. The Santa Fe New Mexican has the details.
- The Curry Resident Senior Meals Association stopped its grab-and-go meals after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- New Mexico State University moved all of its music classes online after new cases in the school’s Department of Music, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A Netflix movie is the first film production to restart in New Mexico since the start of the pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.
- Scientists at New Mexico Tech are working on an anti-COVID-19 nasal spray, KRQE-TV reported.
- New Mexico is not experiencing a shortage in flu shots like some other states, KOAT-TV reported.
- A member of U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich’s office helped distribute PPE from the nonprofit Future Forge Makerspace in Silver City, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Businesses in college downs in New Mexico are struggling with a lack of in-person students, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Tularosa Basin Museum reopened, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- A couple traveled in their RV from Washington state to see the Balloon Fiesta. The only problem? It was canceled five months ago. KOB-TV spoke to the couple.