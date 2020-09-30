Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/30/20 edition)

If all New Mexico residents and workplaces follow the guidelines in the state’s public health orders, there would be no need to impose further restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase said on Monday. This comes as the state sees an increase in the number of confirmed cases in the state and other metrics tracked by the state move in the wrong direction. In an update on the tagging criteria by the state, Scrase said that he expects the state will be outside its gating criteria for the daily number of confirmed cases—and the state remains above its gating criteria for spread rate.