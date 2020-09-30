Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/30/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Tuesday. Read more details here.
- The New York Times looked at how the COVID-19 pandemic once again exposed the longtime healthcare problems on the Navajo Nation, which has a higher rate than any state.
- The Navajo Nation reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Tuesday.
- Health officials said in a webinar Tuesday that if the public abides by the state health guidelines, the COVID-19 spread would slow dramatically; also, officials looked at a coming surge in behavioral health problems. Read more here.
- The Santa Fe Reporter focused on the predicted behavioral health crisis, as did the Las Cruces Sun-News and the Albuquerque Journal.
- Scrase is in the “red” because of the rise in cases, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses in the state, and called for increased broadband infrastructure and perhaps contracting with local restaurants to provide meals for public schools and senior centers, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Eastern New Mexico News reported on the recent spike in cases for Curry County.
- Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver again urged New Mexicans to vote by absentee ballot, KUNM-FM reported.
- Local farms and small gardens have seen an increase in demand (as well as funding) as they look to tackle hunger during the pandemic, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- Mutual aid groups have also mobilized to help those in need during the pandemic, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- Residents of the Navajo Nation may receive COVID-19 relief checks with some of the money that the government received as part of the CARES Act, KOB-TV reported. The Navajo Nation must spend the money by December 30.
- El Defensor Chieftan reported on New Mexico Tech joining up with a pharmaceutical company for a nasal spray that could be used against COVID-19.
- The Santa Fe Public Schools board will consider a hybrid model, but will prioritize those with disabilities and those with limited internet, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- APS is making preparations for returning to in-person learning as part of a hybrid model, KOB-TV reported.
- KOAT-TV reported on the state’s COVID-safe certification program.
- A Santa Fe dentist’s office reopened after it had to close because of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Cobre Consolidated Schools Board of Education continued the debate on allowing sports to go forward and to move to a hybrid model, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools reported a case of COVID-19 among a staffer at Alameda Elementary School, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News.
- The BioPark Penguin Chill exhibit and other exhibits reopened this week, the Albuquerque Journal reported.