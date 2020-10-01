Number of people hospitalized up 30 percent in one week, state announced 227 new cases Thursday

The state announced 227 additional cases of COVID-19 and five new related deaths during a news conference.

The five additional deaths related to the disease brings that number to 882 total.

The state Department of Health reported only the following information provided below on the five mortalities related to the disease.

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A male in his 20s from Rio Arriba County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

There are currently 86 individuals hospitalized. That is up from 66 on September 24, a 30 percent increase in one week.

“That is a concerning statistic and we’re watching it,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during her weekly press conference on Thursday. “Still, it’s well below our hospital capacity.”

There are 11 individuals on ventilators.

Five counties reported double digit numbers. Those counties were Bernalillo, with 53; Doña Ana, with 47; Chaves, with 40; Lea, with 16; and Eddy, with 14.

According to the DOH, the state has conducted 928,389 tests, an increase of 7,380 since Wednesday. The total number of cases is 29,661.

There are 36 acute care or long-term care facilities with at least one staff or resident who tested positive for the disease within the last 28 days, according to DOH. That is four more than the state reported on Wednesday.

Testing

The state DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 per county:

53 new cases in Bernalillo County

40 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Curry County

47 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

DOH previously reported one case in San Juan County that has since been identified as an out-of-state resident, which was removed from the totals. The total number of cases of the disease broken down by county are the following:

Bernalillo County: 6,660

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,261

Cibola County: 431

Colfax County: 36

Curry County: 854

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,476

Eddy County: 875

Grant County: 128

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 101

Lea County: 1,464

Lincoln County: 219

Los Alamos County: 33

Luna County: 425

McKinley County: 4,346

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 271

Quay County: 75

Rio Arriba County: 401

Roosevelt County: 289

Sandoval County: 1,380

San Juan County: 3,366

San Miguel County: 101

Santa Fe County: 1,032

Sierra County: 47

Socorro County: 109

Taos County: 148

Torrance County: 77

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 592

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 285

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 51

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4