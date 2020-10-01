Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/01/20 edition)

A national children’s advocacy group, First Focus on Children, reported Wednesday that federal annual spending on children is in decline. First Focus on Children held an online presentation with various speakers, including New Mexico U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, to discuss some of the needs not being met at the federal level for children in the U.S. The First Focus on Children’s Budget 2020 estimated that federal spending on children as a share of the federal budget reached 7.48 percent in 2020.