WATCH: Lujan Grisham’s 10/1 COVID-19 press conference

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 and school reentry Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.
The full video of the press conference, via the governor’s Facebook page is available below.
The NM Political Report (https://nmpoliticalreport.com/2020/10/01/watch-lujan-grishams-10-1-covid-19-press-conference/)
Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican
