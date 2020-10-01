29 mins ago
Quick Reads

WATCH: Lujan Grisham’s 10/1 COVID-19 press conference

By |

Luis Sánchez Saturno/Santa Fe New Mexican

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks during the weekly Covid19 press briefing at the State Capitol on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will discuss the state’s response to COVID-19 and school reentry Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

The full video of the press conference, via the governor’s Facebook page is available below.