Nearly three hundred new cases of COVID-19

The number of cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico continued to increase Saturday as state health officials announced 298 new cases. With the newly reported cases, New Mexico has seen 30,296 cases in total. Health officials also announced an additional three deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 related deaths to 890. There are currently 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17,210 have been deemed recovered, according to state health officials.

Below are the latest cases by county.

75 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

20 new cases in Curry County

67 new cases in Doña Ana County

16 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

22 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

4 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

13 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Valencia County

All three of the latest deaths related to COVID-19 were people who had underlying conditions, though the state does not release specifics of those conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

Below are the current totals of COVID-19 cases by county.

Bernalillo County: 6,831

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,325

Cibola County: 444

Colfax County: 39

Curry County: 901

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,588

Eddy County: 906

Grant County: 130

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 102

Lea County: 1,512

Lincoln County: 221

Los Alamos County: 34

Luna County: 445

McKinley County: 4,355

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 279

Quay County: 76

Rio Arriba County: 404

Roosevelt County: 300

Sandoval County: 1,403

San Juan County: 3,380

San Miguel County: 102

Santa Fe County: 1,062

Sierra County: 49

Socorro County: 112

Taos County: 148

Torrance County: 80

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 603

Below are the cumulative number of cases from detention centers that house federal detainees.

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 286

Otero County Processing Center: 163

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

Of the detention centers that house state detainees, the Otero County Prison Facility still has the most cases by far.

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34

Lea County Correctional Facility: 51

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

According to state health officials, there are 39 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

State officials continue to encourage all New Mexicans to stay at home when possible and to wear face coverings when in public.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell, should call their health care provider or the New Mexico Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.

State health officials are also encouraging anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone not showing signs of the disease who have been around others who tested positive to get tested themselves.