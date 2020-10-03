Nearly three hundred new cases of COVID-19

The number of cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico continued to increase Saturday as state health officials announced 298 new cases. With the newly reported cases, New Mexico has seen 30,296 cases in total. Health officials also announced an additional three deaths related to the disease. That brings the state’s total COVID-19 related deaths to 890. There are currently 95 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 17,210 have been deemed recovered, according to state health officials.
Below are the latest cases by county.
- 75 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 32 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 67 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 22 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 2 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 13 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
All three of the latest deaths related to COVID-19 were people who had underlying conditions, though the state does not release specifics of those conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
Below are the current totals of COVID-19 cases by county.
- Bernalillo County: 6,831
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,325
- Cibola County: 444
- Colfax County: 39
- Curry County: 901
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,588
- Eddy County: 906
- Grant County: 130
- Guadalupe County: 34
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 102
- Lea County: 1,512
- Lincoln County: 221
- Los Alamos County: 34
- Luna County: 445
- McKinley County: 4,355
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 279
- Quay County: 76
- Rio Arriba County: 404
- Roosevelt County: 300
- Sandoval County: 1,403
- San Juan County: 3,380
- San Miguel County: 102
- Santa Fe County: 1,062
- Sierra County: 49
- Socorro County: 112
- Taos County: 148
- Torrance County: 80
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 603
Below are the cumulative number of cases from detention centers that house federal detainees.
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 286
- Otero County Processing Center: 163
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
Of the detention centers that house state detainees, the Otero County Prison Facility still has the most cases by far.
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 34
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 51
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
According to state health officials, there are 39 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days.
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
State officials continue to encourage all New Mexicans to stay at home when possible and to wear face coverings when in public.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste or smell, should call their health care provider or the New Mexico Department of Health at 1-855-600-3453.
State health officials are also encouraging anyone showing symptoms of COVID-19 or anyone not showing signs of the disease who have been around others who tested positive to get tested themselves.