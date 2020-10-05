Gov. Lujan Grisham self-quarantining after possible COVID-19 contact

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Monday that she is self-quarantining and will work remotely after a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19, though her office said she tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and has exhibited no symptoms of the virus.

A press release from the governor’s office said that a member of the custodial staff at the governor’s residence—who did not come into personal contact with the governor—reported feeling unwell last Thursday.

All 37 people who were either staff members at the residence—members of the governor’s security detail or staff members at the Governor’s Office and administrative staff—also tested negative for COVID-19 in tests administered either Friday or this weekend. Lujan Grisham’s fiancé, Manny Cordova, also tested negative and shows no symptoms of COVID-19.

The governor and the other possible contacts will receive an additional COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the office said.

DOH encourages anyone who came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 to themselves get tested, though warns even with a negative test, they should self-quarantine.

“We have all seen how quickly COVID-19 can spread, not least in the high-profile example this week provided by the White House,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Although we have had good fortune so far in this case, I am not willing to risk the health or safety of my staff or any New Mexican, and therefore I will continue to quarantine until such time as it can be determined with 100 percent certainty that I am not carrying the virus.”

President Donald Trump tested positive last week for COVID-19 and spent the weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. After saying he felt better, Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Multiple members of Trump’s inner circle and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who tested positive on Monday morning after testing negative for days.

“This should serve to demonstrate to New Mexicans that we are all susceptible to a possible exposure,” Lujan Grisham said. “We should all continue to act as if we are already positive and if everyone around us is positive; it’s the best practice for ensuring the risk of infection to ourselves and those around us is minimized to the greatest extent possible.”

New Mexico has seen an increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks.