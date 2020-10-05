Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/05/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Note: The deadline to register to vote is this Tuesday. To check your registration, go to nmvote.org.
- This weekend, the state reported nearly 500 cases of COVID-19, with 298 on Saturday and 189 on Sunday.
- A federal judge ruled against the father of a private school student who sued the state, claiming the state’s rules governing private schools were unfair to those at private schools, the Associated Press reported.
- Pastor Skip Heitzig of Calvary Church attended the meeting where President Donald Trump introduced his new nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Multiple attendees—including Trump—have tested positive for COVID-19 since that event. The pastor is not quarantining and led services last week while he awaits the results of a COVID-19 tests, KRQE-TV reported.
- Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said he “held his breath” while not wearing a mask while at a march in Washington D.C. in late September. The trip happened while the Navajo Nation was on another 57-hour curfew, the Navajo Times reported.
- Economist Jim Peach, a professor emeritus at New Mexico State University, said he believes an economist should be part of the state’s economic recovery council, KRQE-TV reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools will delay its return to a hybrid classroom setting to Oct. 26, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- New Mexico Military Institute leadership defended how the school has been handling COVID-19, the Roswell Daily Record reported. Chaves County has had the highest number of newly reported COVID-19 cases per capita in New Mexico in the past week.
- On Friday, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported that two more employees of Las Cruces Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, one at Alameda Elementary and one at Oñate High School.
- On Thursday, the Valencia News-Bulletin reported that a staff member at La Promesa Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
- The Carlsbad Current-Argus wrote about how the Mescalero Apache Tribe is dealing with remote learning.
- The president of Western New Mexico University in Silver City spoke about the efforts the university is making for COVID-19, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The Mountain West Conference will play an eight-game college football season beginning Oct. 24. The Daily Lobo has the details.
- Fall prep sports, meanwhile, are waiting on the go-ahead from the state of New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Farmington Daily Times reported on public health officials urging residents to get their flu shots to slow the spread of influenza this winter.
- The City of Albuquerque held a fall fest this weekend, with balloons launching around the city, the Albuquerque Journal reported. Organizers canceled the annual Balloon Fiesta, a major event for the state, earlier this year because of the pandemic.
- Santa Ana Star Casino reopened this weekend, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- An outdoor economics conference focused on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on the industry, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- The Carlsbad Literacy Program will once again have in-person instruction, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- Some music courses at New Mexico State University will have face-to-face instruction again, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Gravity Bound Brewing in Albuquerque opened, the Albuquerque Journal reported.