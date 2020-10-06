COVID-19 growth in Bernalillo County, other areas lead to 316 new cases

New Mexico’s Department of Health once again announced more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than a third of which were from Bernalillo County. The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 also continued to grow.

The state did not report any new deaths related to the disease. The state has now found 30,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 894 deaths related to the disease.

The 316 newly reported cases was the second time in a week the state reported over 300 cases, and the eighth time overall since the start of the pandemic.

Bernalillo County had by far the highest number of new cases, with 138. This is the second-most reported in a single day in the county, only fewer than the 162 reported on July 15, in the midst of New Mexico’s first peak in cases.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that 51 of the cases were among those at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

DOH reported double-digit numbers of new cases in nine counties: 37 new cases in Doña Ana County, 23 new cases in Eddy County, 19 new cases in Lea County, 19 new cases in San Juan County, 14 new cases in Valencia County, 12 new cases in Chaves County, 11 new cases in Curry County, 11 new cases in McKinley County and 10 new cases in Santa Fe County.

DOH also reported two new cases among those being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center.

In a separate release, the Public Education Department reported 14 new cases among staff members or students, which includes those who are part of the state’s remote learning program.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 110, an increase of 13 since Monday’s announcement. This is the highest number since the state reported 111 hospitalizations on August 18. The numbers could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated as recovered from COVID-19 reached 17,489, an increase of 159 since Monday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 960,934 tests, an increase of 6,338 since Monday.

DOH provided the full number of newly reported cases by county.

138 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Curry County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

Bernalillo County: 7,065

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,368

Cibola County: 446

Colfax County: 39

Curry County: 930

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,713

Eddy County: 934

Grant County: 132

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 102

Lea County: 1,543

Lincoln County: 226

Los Alamos County: 36

Luna County: 451

McKinley County: 4,367

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 281

Quay County: 77

Rio Arriba County: 404

Roosevelt County: 310

Sandoval County: 1,425

San Juan County: 3,411

San Miguel County: 105

Santa Fe County: 1,093

Sierra County: 50

Socorro County: 118

Taos County: 148

Torrance County: 83

Union County: 31

Valencia County: 620

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 286

Otero County Processing Center: 165

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 51

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 2

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

According to state health officials, there are 39 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. This is one facility less than was listed in Monday’s report.

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Update: Added information about the cases at the Metropolitan Detention Center.