COVID-19 growth in Bernalillo County, other areas lead to 316 new cases

New Mexico’s Department of Health once again announced more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than a third of which were from Bernalillo County. The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 also continued to grow.
The state did not report any new deaths related to the disease. The state has now found 30,947 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 894 deaths related to the disease.
The 316 newly reported cases was the second time in a week the state reported over 300 cases, and the eighth time overall since the start of the pandemic.
Bernalillo County had by far the highest number of new cases, with 138. This is the second-most reported in a single day in the county, only fewer than the 162 reported on July 15, in the midst of New Mexico’s first peak in cases.
The Albuquerque Journal reported that 51 of the cases were among those at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
DOH reported double-digit numbers of new cases in nine counties: 37 new cases in Doña Ana County, 23 new cases in Eddy County, 19 new cases in Lea County, 19 new cases in San Juan County, 14 new cases in Valencia County, 12 new cases in Chaves County, 11 new cases in Curry County, 11 new cases in McKinley County and 10 new cases in Santa Fe County.
DOH also reported two new cases among those being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center.
In a separate release, the Public Education Department reported 14 new cases among staff members or students, which includes those who are part of the state’s remote learning program.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 reached 110, an increase of 13 since Monday’s announcement. This is the highest number since the state reported 111 hospitalizations on August 18. The numbers could include those from other locations who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized out of state.
The number of those designated as recovered from COVID-19 reached 17,489, an increase of 159 since Monday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 960,934 tests, an increase of 6,338 since Monday.
DOH provided the full number of newly reported cases by county.
- 138 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 12 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Curry County
- 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 23 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 5 new cases in Sandoval County
- 19 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.
- Bernalillo County: 7,065
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,368
- Cibola County: 446
- Colfax County: 39
- Curry County: 930
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,713
- Eddy County: 934
- Grant County: 132
- Guadalupe County: 34
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 102
- Lea County: 1,543
- Lincoln County: 226
- Los Alamos County: 36
- Luna County: 451
- McKinley County: 4,367
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 281
- Quay County: 77
- Rio Arriba County: 404
- Roosevelt County: 310
- Sandoval County: 1,425
- San Juan County: 3,411
- San Miguel County: 105
- Santa Fe County: 1,093
- Sierra County: 50
- Socorro County: 118
- Taos County: 148
- Torrance County: 83
- Union County: 31
- Valencia County: 620
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 286
- Otero County Processing Center: 165
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 51
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 2
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
According to state health officials, there are 39 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. This is one facility less than was listed in Monday’s report.
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Update: Added information about the cases at the Metropolitan Detention Center.