Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/06/20 edition)

- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in the midst of a two-week self-quarantine after a possible contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Read more details here.
- On Monday, the state of New Mexico announced 158 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the disease—while many of the state’s gating criteria continue to go in the wrong direction. Read more here.
- The state Public Education Department announced 17 new cases statewide, KRQE-TV reported.
- Jails in New Mexico have 900 new cases of COVID-19 since June, New Mexico In Depth reported.
- A firefighter in Santa Fe tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools needs more money for COVID-safe practices, the school’s board said, the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- A continuing resolution approved by the Navajo Nation Council led to 18 more layoffs—with more likely to come, the Navajo Times reported.
- FBI officials spoke in Albuquerque and said they believe the election process is safe from tampering, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Navajo Parks and Recreation Department said tourist sites, like areas overseen by the National Park Service, will remain closed through the end of the year, the Associated Press reported.
- Early voting begins today statewide (at least in county clerks’ offices; the full expanded early voting will happen later this month), but it’s also starting for elections on the Navajo Nation, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- The cancellation of this year’s Balloon Fiesta—Albuquerque’s biggest tourist event—is having an impact on Albuquerque businesses, KOAT-TV reported.
- A trampoline park in Albuquerque reopened, but the governor’s office said this is against the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- A labor shortage has led to a shortage in green chile and it could be related to COVID-19, El Defensor Chieftan reported.
- Attendance at White Sands National Park is down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KRQE-TV reported.