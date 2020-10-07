Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/07/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second time in a week that the state had more than 300 new cases in a single day. Read more here.
- Bernalillo County has seen a big growth in cases in recent days, and the Albuquerque Journal reported that it included 73 cases at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the last 48 hours.
- New Mexico nursing homes have received rapid, point-of-care antigen test kits, but state health officials warned about how useful they would be for asymptomatic individuals, KRQE-TV reported.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city will be more vigilant in enforcing the state’s public health order as cases increase in the county and statewide, KRQE-TV reported.
- KUNM-FM covered the role of postal workers as the state will see massive, record-breaking numbers of voters choosing to vote via absentee ballots this year because of COVID-19.
- County clerks’ offices saw long lines in the first day of early voting—expanded early voting doesn’t start until Oct. 17—statewide, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Doña Ana County was no exception, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Grant County Clerk spoke to the Silver City Daily Press about voting, including absentee voting. She told the paper that they hope to have all absentee votes counted as soon as possible.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 17 new cases and one additional death related to COVID-19.
- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will check in on those who have low attendance at remote learning, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The school board for Las Cruces Public Schools spoke about opening playgrounds at schools, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The U.S. Secretary of the Interior declined to delay a land-use plan for the Greater Chaco Region, the Associated Press reported. Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation and tribal nations, including the Navajo Nation, asked for a delay to allow for public comment because many households in the area don’t have broadband access for online events
- New Mexico State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, wants a permanent loan fund for small businesses, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Disinfecting businesses are seeing a big growth in demand during the pandemic, KOAT-TV reported.
- The fall enrollment for New Mexico State University fell, but those enrolled at the main campus fell by the lowest amount, just 0.5 percent, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Del Charro Restaurant in Santa FE closed after five staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Kelly’s Bar and Grill received a citation for breaking the state’s public health order by allowing too many people, including those who weren’t masked inside, KRQE-TV reported.