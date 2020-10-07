2 hours ago
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/07/20 edition)

U.S. Army

  • The state of New Mexico reported 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second time in a week that the state had more than 300 new cases in a single day. Read more here.
    • Bernalillo County has seen a big growth in cases in recent days, and the Albuquerque Journal reported that it included 73 cases at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the last 48 hours.
  • New Mexico nursing homes have received rapid, point-of-care antigen test kits, but state health officials warned about how useful they would be for asymptomatic individuals, KRQE-TV reported.
  • Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the city will be more vigilant in enforcing the state’s public health order as cases increase in the county and statewide, KRQE-TV reported.
  • KUNM-FM covered the role of postal workers as the state will see massive, record-breaking numbers of voters choosing to vote via absentee ballots this year because of COVID-19.
  • Navajo Nation health officials reported 17 new cases and one additional death related to COVID-19.
  • The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will check in on those who have low attendance at remote learning, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • The school board for Las Cruces Public Schools spoke about opening playgrounds at schools, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • The U.S. Secretary of the Interior declined to delay a land-use plan for the Greater Chaco Region, the Associated Press reported. Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation and tribal nations, including the Navajo Nation, asked for a delay to allow for public comment because many households in the area don’t have broadband access for online events
  • New Mexico State Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, wants a permanent loan fund for small businesses, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • Disinfecting businesses are seeing a big growth in demand during the pandemic, KOAT-TV reported.
  • The fall enrollment for New Mexico State University fell, but those enrolled at the main campus fell by the lowest amount, just 0.5 percent, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • Del Charro Restaurant in Santa FE closed after five staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
  • Kelly’s Bar and Grill received a citation for breaking the state’s public health order by allowing too many people, including those who weren’t masked inside, KRQE-TV reported.