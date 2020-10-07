State reports 400+ new COVID-19 cases in a single day for just the second time

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported its second-highest number of single-day cases and just the second day the state has reported more than 400 cases as it approaches the number of cases during its peak in July.

The state Department of Health reported 426 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

The most the state has reported in a single day was 455 on July 27.

DOH has now found 31,372 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and 896 deaths related to the disease.

This included 120 new cases in Bernalillo County, the second-straight day the state’s most-populous country had more than 100 new cases, and 70 cases in Doña Ana County, the third time Doña Ana County had 70 or more new cases in a single day, and the first since July.

DOH also reported 35 new cases in Chaves County, 32 new cases in Lea County, 31 new cases in Santa Fe County and 27 new cases in Eddy County. Four other counties also had more than ten cases.

The two newly reported deaths were from a male in his 70s from McKinley County and a male in his 60s from San Juan County, who was hospitalized. Both had underlying conditions, though the state, as usual, did not disclose which condition either had.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday was 109, one fewer than reported on Tuesday. This number could include non-New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH grew by 277 from Tuesday to 17,766.

Testing details

The state coronavirus website said the state has processed 965,319 tests as of Wednesday, an increase of 4,385 since Tuesday.

The state provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

120 new cases in Bernalillo County

35 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

70 new cases in Doña Ana County

27 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

32 new cases in Lea County

11 new cases in Lincoln County

7 new cases in Luna County

8 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

17 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

31 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

Additionally, DOH provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases reported on Wednesday. DOH identified one previously reported case in Lea County as a duplicate and it was removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 7,185

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,403

Cibola County: 446

Colfax County: 40

Curry County: 950

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,783

Eddy County: 961

Grant County: 134

Guadalupe County: 34

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 103

Lea County: 1,574

Lincoln County: 237

Los Alamos County: 36

Luna County: 458

McKinley County: 4,375

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 285

Quay County: 77

Rio Arriba County: 406

Roosevelt County: 322

Sandoval County: 1,442

San Juan County: 3,421

San Miguel County: 107

Santa Fe County: 1,124

Sierra County: 50

Socorro County: 124

Taos County: 149

Torrance County: 84

Union County: 32

Valencia County: 624

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 286

Otero County Processing Center: 165

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 52

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 2

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

According to state health officials, there are 41 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. This is two more facilities than were listed in Tuesday’s report.

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces