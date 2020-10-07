State reports 400+ new COVID-19 cases in a single day for just the second time

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported its second-highest number of single-day cases and just the second day the state has reported more than 400 cases as it approaches the number of cases during its peak in July.
The state Department of Health reported 426 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
The most the state has reported in a single day was 455 on July 27.
DOH has now found 31,372 cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and 896 deaths related to the disease.
This included 120 new cases in Bernalillo County, the second-straight day the state’s most-populous country had more than 100 new cases, and 70 cases in Doña Ana County, the third time Doña Ana County had 70 or more new cases in a single day, and the first since July.
DOH also reported 35 new cases in Chaves County, 32 new cases in Lea County, 31 new cases in Santa Fe County and 27 new cases in Eddy County. Four other counties also had more than ten cases.
The two newly reported deaths were from a male in his 70s from McKinley County and a male in his 60s from San Juan County, who was hospitalized. Both had underlying conditions, though the state, as usual, did not disclose which condition either had.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday was 109, one fewer than reported on Tuesday. This number could include non-New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
The number of those designated as recovered by DOH grew by 277 from Tuesday to 17,766.
Testing details
The state coronavirus website said the state has processed 965,319 tests as of Wednesday, an increase of 4,385 since Tuesday.
The state provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 120 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 35 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 70 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 27 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 32 new cases in Lea County
- 11 new cases in Lincoln County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 8 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 17 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 31 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
Additionally, DOH provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases reported on Wednesday. DOH identified one previously reported case in Lea County as a duplicate and it was removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 7,185
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,403
- Cibola County: 446
- Colfax County: 40
- Curry County: 950
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,783
- Eddy County: 961
- Grant County: 134
- Guadalupe County: 34
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 103
- Lea County: 1,574
- Lincoln County: 237
- Los Alamos County: 36
- Luna County: 458
- McKinley County: 4,375
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 285
- Quay County: 77
- Rio Arriba County: 406
- Roosevelt County: 322
- Sandoval County: 1,442
- San Juan County: 3,421
- San Miguel County: 107
- Santa Fe County: 1,124
- Sierra County: 50
- Socorro County: 124
- Taos County: 149
- Torrance County: 84
- Union County: 32
- Valencia County: 624
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 286
- Otero County Processing Center: 165
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 52
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 2
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
According to state health officials, there are 41 congregate care facilities that have reported at least one case of COVID-19 in the past 28 days. This is two more facilities than were listed in Tuesday’s report.
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Aristocrat Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces