387 cases reported of COVID-19 Thursday with three related deaths

The state reported 387 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease.

Bernalillo County reported 101 cases. Other counties with double digit numbers include: Curry County, with 65; Dona Ana County, with 57; Chaves County with 25; Santa Fe County with 20; Eddy County with 14; Sandoval County with 14 and Lea County with 10.

New Mexico has now had a total of 31,756 COVID-19 cases.

The three additional deaths brings the total number of deaths to 899. The state Department of Health provided the following information about the three deaths related to the disease:

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County who was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A female in her 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

As of Thursday, 119 were hospitalized with 18 individuals on ventilators. That is a 38 percent increase in hospitalizations since October 1.

The number of hospitalized may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There were 18,045 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by DOH as of Thursday. That is 279 more individuals recovered since Wednesday.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 973,945 cases as of Thursday, which is 8,626 more since Wednesday.

The state provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

101 new cases in Bernalillo County

25 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

65 new cases in Curry County

57 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

10 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

7 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

The state previously reported numbers that included one case in Bernalillo County that was identified as a duplicate and two cases that were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in Sandoval County). The state said those cases have now been corrected.

Including the above newly reported cases, the DOH provided the following total number of cases organized by county:

Bernalillo County: 7,286

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,428

Cibola County: 451

Colfax County: 40

Curry County: 1,015

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,839

Eddy County: 975

Grant County: 136

Guadalupe County: 36

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 104

Lea County: 1,584

Lincoln County: 244

Los Alamos County: 36

Luna County: 464

McKinley County: 4,384

Mora County: 7

Otero County: 288

Quay County: 77

Rio Arriba County: 410

Roosevelt County: 327

Sandoval County: 1,455

San Juan County: 3,431

San Miguel County: 111

Santa Fe County: 1,144

Sierra County: 54

Socorro County: 126

Taos County: 151

Torrance County: 84

Union County: 34

Valencia County: 631

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 324

Otero County Prison Facility: 288

Otero County Processing Center: 166

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 52

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Heartfelt Manor in Roswell

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces