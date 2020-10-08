387 cases reported of COVID-19 Thursday with three related deaths

The state reported 387 cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths related to the disease.
Bernalillo County reported 101 cases. Other counties with double digit numbers include: Curry County, with 65; Dona Ana County, with 57; Chaves County with 25; Santa Fe County with 20; Eddy County with 14; Sandoval County with 14 and Lea County with 10.
New Mexico has now had a total of 31,756 COVID-19 cases.
The three additional deaths brings the total number of deaths to 899. The state Department of Health provided the following information about the three deaths related to the disease:
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Eddy County who was a resident of the Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A female in her 70s from Luna County who was hospitalized.
DOH does not disclose which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.
As of Thursday, 119 were hospitalized with 18 individuals on ventilators. That is a 38 percent increase in hospitalizations since October 1.
The number of hospitalized may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
There were 18,045 COVID-19 cases designated as recovered by DOH as of Thursday. That is 279 more individuals recovered since Wednesday.
Testing details
The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 973,945 cases as of Thursday, which is 8,626 more since Wednesday.
The state provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.
- 101 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 25 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 65 new cases in Curry County
- 57 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 14 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 10 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 7 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
The state previously reported numbers that included one case in Bernalillo County that was identified as a duplicate and two cases that were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in Sandoval County). The state said those cases have now been corrected.
Including the above newly reported cases, the DOH provided the following total number of cases organized by county:
- Bernalillo County: 7,286
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,428
- Cibola County: 451
- Colfax County: 40
- Curry County: 1,015
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 3,839
- Eddy County: 975
- Grant County: 136
- Guadalupe County: 36
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 104
- Lea County: 1,584
- Lincoln County: 244
- Los Alamos County: 36
- Luna County: 464
- McKinley County: 4,384
- Mora County: 7
- Otero County: 288
- Quay County: 77
- Rio Arriba County: 410
- Roosevelt County: 327
- Sandoval County: 1,455
- San Juan County: 3,431
- San Miguel County: 111
- Santa Fe County: 1,144
- Sierra County: 54
- Socorro County: 126
- Taos County: 151
- Torrance County: 84
- Union County: 34
- Valencia County: 631
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 324
- Otero County Prison Facility: 288
- Otero County Processing Center: 166
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 52
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Heartfelt Manor in Roswell
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Sunset Villa Nursing Home in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces