Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/08/20 edition)

- The state of New Mexico reported 426 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest single-day increase in cases since late July. Read more details here.
- Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase continued to emphasize adhering to COVID-19-safe practices like wearing masks to slow the spread of the disease, KRQE-TV reported. He also said that they are expecting to see the number of deaths increase next week, following an increase in hospitalizations over the last few days.
- PED reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Of those, 11 were students and four were staff members.
- Gadsden Independent School District reported that a teacher at Chaparral High died after possible COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. He was 56.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold a press conference discussing the state’s response to COVID-19 this afternoon at 3 p.m. The governor’s office will livestream the press conference on her Facebook page.
- A letter signed by President Donald Trump in goods distributed to food banks nationwide has those in New Mexico worried about spreading political messages ahead of the election, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths related to the disease.
- The Daily Lobo was the latest to report on the threat of the spread of the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically on straining hospital resources.
- Prep sports scheduled to start on Saturday were canceled with no answers from the state on whether they could move forward, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- College athletic departments are still awaiting word on when basketball can start up again in New Mexico, KRQE-TV reported.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller believes that the city’s response to COVID-19 could help with marketing to recover from the pandemic’s economic toll, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Flights into the Albuquerque Sunport, and revenue from those flights, is down because of the lack of a Balloon Fiesta this year, KOAT-TV reported.
- New Mexico announced COVID-safe Halloween events, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- A company in Santa Fe is trying to develop technology to manage COVID-19 without a vaccine, KRQE-TV reported.