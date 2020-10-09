New Mexico hits new one-day COVID-19 high, crosses 900 total deaths

The state Department of Health reported 488 new cases of COVID-19, the most in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

DOH also reported three additional deaths related to the disease.

The number of those hospitalized also grew significantly on Friday.

New Mexico now has 32,241 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 902 deaths related to the disease.

Nearly half of the new cases came out of just two counties: 135 in Bernalillo County and 81 in Doña Ana County. The 81 cases were the third most in a single day for Doña Ana County, after 85 cases on July 6 and 82 cases on July 13.

Chaves County, which has less than a third of the population of Doña Ana County and less than ten percent of the population of Bernalillo County, had 41 new cases. DOH also reported 36 new cases in Lea County, 28 new cases in Eddy County, 28 new cases in Sandoval County. Seven other counties had between 10 and 20 new cases and 14 counties had 9 or fewer cases.

DOH also reported five new cases among those being held for federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center.

The new high in cases came a day after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned of possible “uncontrollable spread” of the disease in the state.

DOH provided some limited details on the three newly reported deaths. One was a male in his 70s from Chaves County, another a male in his 80s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions and the third a male in his 80s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

DOH, as usual, did not disclose which underlying condition any had because of privacy concerns, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized also spiked to 133, 14 more than reported on Thursday. The 133 people hospitalized is the highest since August 11. This could include residents from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated as recovered by DOH reached 18,335, 290 more than Thursday.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 980,053 tests, an increase of 6,108 since Thursday.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

135 new cases in Bernalillo County

41 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

81 new cases in Doña Ana County

28 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

36 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

18 new cases in Luna County

12 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

5 new cases in Otero County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

5 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

DOH also provided the total number of confirmed cases by county since the beginning of the pandemic, including the newly reported cases from Friday.

One previously reported case in Doña Ana County was not lab confirmed and two previously reported cases (one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County) were identified as out-of-state residents. Both have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 7,420

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,469

Cibola County: 454

Colfax County: 40

Curry County: 1,025

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 3,918

Eddy County: 1003

Grant County: 140

Guadalupe County: 36

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 106

Lea County: 1,620

Lincoln County: 246

Los Alamos County: 36

Luna County: 482

McKinley County: 4,396

Mora County: 8

Otero County: 293

Quay County: 77

Rio Arriba County: 414

Roosevelt County: 333

Sandoval County: 1,484

San Juan County: 3,449

San Miguel County: 112

Santa Fe County: 1,163

Sierra County: 57

Socorro County: 137

Taos County: 153

Torrance County: 88

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 636

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 288

Otero County Processing Center: 166

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 52

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 39 long-term care facilities, one more than reported on Thursday.

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces