Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/09/20 edition)

- There wasn’t much good news from on the COVID-19 front from the governor’s press conference on Monday, when the governor warned about possible “uncontrollable spread” of COVID-19. The governor herself is quarantining after possibly coming in contact with someone with COVID-19. Read more here.
- You can watch the full press conference here.
- Meanwhile, the state Department of Health reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the growth in cases continues. Read more here.
- The state National Guard will help test all inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center for COVID-19, KOB-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News wrote about Lujan Grisham’s warning that the case rise could make New Mexico an “epicenter” for the disease.
- The Albuquerque Journal also covered the press conference.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the possibility of bringing back tighter restrictions, which Lujan Grisham said could be economically devastating if it came to that.
- Lujan Grisham also said she received death threats, including someone who said they wished that her grandchildren would get COVID-19, the New Mexican reported. This came after the FBI arrested people in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her COVID-19 actions.
- KOB-TV reported on Lujan Grisham speaking about handling the quarantine with her fiancé.
- Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer said he would self-quarantine after traveling to Washington D.C. in late September (he said he “held his breath” while not wearing a mask in the D.C.), but the Navajo Times reported he was pictured three days later meeting with FEMA officials.
- In a press release, the state Public Education Department announced eleven new positive cases among those at public schools, nine staff members and two students.
- The state Department of Health announced COVID-19 testing sites in Portales and Hobbs, KRQE-TV reported. Eastern and southeastern New Mexico have experienced a continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
- Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber delivered his annual State of the City address and spoke about the COVID-19 response. The Santa Fe Reporter wrote about it.
- The Navajo Nation Council received a warning that if they don’t spend all of the money received as part of the CARES Act by the end of the year, it will revert back to the federal government, the Navajo Times reported.
- Alamogordo Public Schools will move to the hybrid model on Oct. 19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Roswell Daily Record reported on a protest at the Roswell Independent School District about the continued closure of the schools. Chaves County is in the “red zone” where state health officials say it is unsafe to open schools; per The New York Times, Chaves County has had the most cases per capita in the last seven days, 280 per 100,000 residents.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News reported on the misinformation on social media that claimed the governor would shut down voting on Oct. 15.
- Because of a federal requirement, the state of New Mexico will soon require those seeking unemployment benefits to prove they are looking for work, the Associated Press reported.
- A shelter run by the city of Albuquerque had 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the city announced. Read more here.
- All fall sports, including K-12 and club sports, will be moved to the spring, the governor said on Thursday, reported the Las Cruces Sun-News.
- The owner of Cliff’s Amusement Park hopes to reopen next year, KOAT-TV reported.