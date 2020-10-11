269 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday

The state Department of Health announced 269 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with four additional related deaths.
Bernalillo County reported 100 new cases. The counties with double digit numbers include Doña Ana, with 40; Chaves, with 27; Curry with 12 and Lincoln with 10. The Department of Corrections also reported 22 additional cases at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
The total number of cases is now 32,983.
The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 997,373 tests, an increase of 7,721 tests since Saturday.
The total related deaths has now risen to 911. The state does not report on which underlying condition the patient had, just if there was one. The four related deaths on Sunday were:
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The state reported that 120 individuals are currently hospitalized for the disease. That is 10 fewer than Saturday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
There are 18,680 individuals who the state designates as having recovered from the disease, an increase of 59 since Saturday.
Testing details
The cases broken down by county are:
- 100 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 27 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 40 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 10 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 4 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 2 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
The state previously reported five cases which were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County) and three cases that were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County, one in Union County). Those cases were corrected, according to the state. Including the above newly reported cases, the state provided a breakdown by county of the total number of cases:
- Bernalillo County: 7,682
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,533
- Cibola County: 466
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,080
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,027
- Eddy County: 1,019
- Grant County: 146
- Guadalupe County: 36
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 108
- Lea County: 1,636
- Lincoln County: 260
- Los Alamos County: 37
- Luna County: 492
- McKinley County: 4,409
- Mora County: 9
- Otero County: 300
- Quay County: 79
- Rio Arriba County: 419
- Roosevelt County: 345
- Sandoval County: 1,519
- San Juan County: 3,462
- San Miguel County: 115
- Santa Fe County: 1,181
- Sierra County: 64
- Socorro County: 141
- Taos County: 154
- Torrance County: 89
- Union County: 37
- Valencia County: 651
The state previously reported numbers that included one case reported as an individual held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center. That case has been identified as a Cibola County resident and corrected, according to DOH.
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 329
- Otero County Prison Facility: 288
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 74
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces