269 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Sunday

The state Department of Health announced 269 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with four additional related deaths.

Bernalillo County reported 100 new cases. The counties with double digit numbers include Doña Ana, with 40; Chaves, with 27; Curry with 12 and Lincoln with 10. The Department of Corrections also reported 22 additional cases at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The total number of cases is now 32,983.

The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 997,373 tests, an increase of 7,721 tests since Saturday.

The total related deaths has now risen to 911. The state does not report on which underlying condition the patient had, just if there was one. The four related deaths on Sunday were:

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The state reported that 120 individuals are currently hospitalized for the disease. That is 10 fewer than Saturday. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are 18,680 individuals who the state designates as having recovered from the disease, an increase of 59 since Saturday.

Testing details

The cases broken down by county are:

100 new cases in Bernalillo County

27 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

40 new cases in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

3 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Union County

4 new cases in Valencia County

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

The state previously reported five cases which were identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County) and three cases that were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County, one in Union County). Those cases were corrected, according to the state. Including the above newly reported cases, the state provided a breakdown by county of the total number of cases:

Bernalillo County: 7,682

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,533

Cibola County: 466

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,080

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,027

Eddy County: 1,019

Grant County: 146

Guadalupe County: 36

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 108

Lea County: 1,636

Lincoln County: 260

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 492

McKinley County: 4,409

Mora County: 9

Otero County: 300

Quay County: 79

Rio Arriba County: 419

Roosevelt County: 345

Sandoval County: 1,519

San Juan County: 3,462

San Miguel County: 115

Santa Fe County: 1,181

Sierra County: 64

Socorro County: 141

Taos County: 154

Torrance County: 89

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 651

The state previously reported numbers that included one case reported as an individual held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center. That case has been identified as a Cibola County resident and corrected, according to DOH.

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 288

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 35

Lea County Correctional Facility: 74

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Raton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Raton

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces