Nearly 400 COVID-19 cases again in NM, as state hits another new daily average case high

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, moving the seven-day average on cases, by date they are reported, to 390. DOH also reported four additional deaths related to the disease.
New Mexico’s cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, including two days of nearly 500 cases last week.
The average of 390 is by the date that tests are processed. When making its decisions, DOH focuses on the day that the tests are performed, which can lag because of the time it takes for some labs to process and report the results.
New Mexico also has now processed over one million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Most of the newly reported cases came from either Bernalillo County (130) or Doña Ana County (83), which have both seen upticks in cases in recent weeks.
Eddy County, with 21, was the only other county with more than 20 cases. But Chaves County (19), Santa Fe County (19), Luna County (16), Curry County (13), San Juan County (12), McKinley County (11) all had double-digit numbers of cases.
DOH also reported cases among inmates or detainees at three facilities throughout the state; three among those being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility, three among state Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County and one among state Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.
DOH has found 33,362 confirmed cases and 915 deaths related to the disease.
DOH provided some details on the four additional deaths.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
- A female in her 80s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized.
DOH said that there are now 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. That’s an increase of seven people since Sunday’s announcement. These could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
The number New Mexicans designated as recovered by DOH reached 18,791, an increase of 111 since Sunday.
Testing details
The state crossed the one million test mark as of Monday, and has processed 1,002,906 tests. This is an increase of 5,533 tests since Sunday.
DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county, with state and federal inmates and detainees separated from the counties in which they reside.
- 130 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 19 new cases in Chaves County
- 13 new cases in Curry County
- 83 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 21 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 13 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 16 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 19 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 5 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county including those reported on Monday, with some corrections.
DOH identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Roosevelt County and one in Santa Fe County county, four cases that were not previously lab-confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves county and one in Doña Ana County) and two cases that were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in Luna County). These have been removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 7,808
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,551
- Cibola County: 466
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,093
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,108
- Eddy County: 1,040
- Grant County: 146
- Guadalupe County: 37
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 108
- Lea County: 1,649
- Lincoln County: 260
- Los Alamos County: 37
- Luna County: 507
- McKinley County: 4,420
- Mora County: 9
- Otero County: 306
- Quay County: 79
- Rio Arriba County: 422
- Roosevelt County: 344
- Sandoval County: 1,535
- San Juan County: 3,474
- San Miguel County: 120
- Santa Fe County: 1,199
- Sierra County: 67
- Socorro County: 141
- Taos County: 160
- Torrance County: 89
- Union County: 37
- Valencia County: 656
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 329
- Otero County Prison Facility: 291
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 75
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 40 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces