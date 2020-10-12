Nearly 400 COVID-19 cases again in NM, as state hits another new daily average case high

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, moving the seven-day average on cases, by date they are reported, to 390. DOH also reported four additional deaths related to the disease.

New Mexico’s cases have risen sharply in recent weeks, including two days of nearly 500 cases last week.

The average of 390 is by the date that tests are processed. When making its decisions, DOH focuses on the day that the tests are performed, which can lag because of the time it takes for some labs to process and report the results.

New Mexico also has now processed over one million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Most of the newly reported cases came from either Bernalillo County (130) or Doña Ana County (83), which have both seen upticks in cases in recent weeks.

Eddy County, with 21, was the only other county with more than 20 cases. But Chaves County (19), Santa Fe County (19), Luna County (16), Curry County (13), San Juan County (12), McKinley County (11) all had double-digit numbers of cases.

DOH also reported cases among inmates or detainees at three facilities throughout the state; three among those being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility, three among state Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County and one among state Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

DOH has found 33,362 confirmed cases and 915 deaths related to the disease.

DOH provided some details on the four additional deaths.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

A female in her 80s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized.

DOH said that there are now 127 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. That’s an increase of seven people since Sunday’s announcement. These could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The number New Mexicans designated as recovered by DOH reached 18,791, an increase of 111 since Sunday.

Testing details

The state crossed the one million test mark as of Monday, and has processed 1,002,906 tests. This is an increase of 5,533 tests since Sunday.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county, with state and federal inmates and detainees separated from the counties in which they reside.

130 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

13 new cases in Curry County

83 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

13 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county including those reported on Monday, with some corrections.

DOH identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Roosevelt County and one in Santa Fe County county, four cases that were not previously lab-confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves county and one in Doña Ana County) and two cases that were identified as out-of-state residents (one in Doña Ana County and one in Luna County). These have been removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 7,808

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,551

Cibola County: 466

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,093

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,108

Eddy County: 1,040

Grant County: 146

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 108

Lea County: 1,649

Lincoln County: 260

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 507

McKinley County: 4,420

Mora County: 9

Otero County: 306

Quay County: 79

Rio Arriba County: 422

Roosevelt County: 344

Sandoval County: 1,535

San Juan County: 3,474

San Miguel County: 120

Santa Fe County: 1,199

Sierra County: 67

Socorro County: 141

Taos County: 160

Torrance County: 89

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 656

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 291

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38

Lea County Correctional Facility: 75

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 40 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces