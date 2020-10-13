355 new cases and three additional deaths

Just one week ago, 355 new cases of COVID-19 would have been the second-most number of cases reported in a single day, and the most since late July. But in the last seven days, the state has reported five days with 355 or more cases—so when the state reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, it actually slowed the rise in the state’s seven-day rolling average (of the date test results are reported, not when tests are conducted), which is now 395. On September 12, the seven-day average was just 88.
Also on Tuesday, DOH reported 3 additional deaths related to the disease.
DOH has now reported 33,713 confirmed cases and 918 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
As has been the case for several days, Bernalillo County had the most reported new cases on Tuesday, this time with 121. Doña Ana County had 50 new cases, while Santa Fe County (41), Curry County (24), Sandoval County (21), Lea County (19), Chaves County (10) and Valencia County (10) each also had double-digit numbers of new cases.
DOH provided some details on each of the newly announced COVID-19 related deaths.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
DOH said that the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 was 125, two fewer than reported on Monday. This could include those from out of state who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who have been hospitalized out of state.
The number of those designated as recovered increased to 18,960, an increase of 169 since Monday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,011,320 tests, an increase of 8,414 tests.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.
- 121 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 10 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 24 new cases in Curry County
- 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 9 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 21 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
Additionally, DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.
DOH identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County and one in Luna County). These were corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 7,926
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,561
- Cibola County: 471
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,117
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,158
- Eddy County: 1,046
- Grant County: 147
- Guadalupe County: 37
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 108
- Lea County: 1,668
- Lincoln County: 262
- Los Alamos County: 37
- Luna County: 509
- McKinley County: 4,429
- Mora County: 9
- Otero County: 310
- Quay County: 80
- Rio Arriba County: 425
- Roosevelt County: 350
- Sandoval County: 1,556
- San Juan County: 3,483
- San Miguel County: 123
- Santa Fe County: 1,240
- Sierra County: 67
- Socorro County: 144
- Taos County: 161
- Torrance County: 91
- Union County: 37
- Valencia County: 666
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 329
- Otero County Prison Facility: 291
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 75
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 2
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 43 long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Correction: This story originally omitted Santa Fe County from the list of counties with double-digit numbers of new cases.