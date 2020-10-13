355 new cases and three additional deaths

Just one week ago, 355 new cases of COVID-19 would have been the second-most number of cases reported in a single day, and the most since late July. But in the last seven days, the state has reported five days with 355 or more cases—so when the state reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, it actually slowed the rise in the state’s seven-day rolling average (of the date test results are reported, not when tests are conducted), which is now 395. On September 12, the seven-day average was just 88.

Also on Tuesday, DOH reported 3 additional deaths related to the disease.

DOH has now reported 33,713 confirmed cases and 918 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

As has been the case for several days, Bernalillo County had the most reported new cases on Tuesday, this time with 121. Doña Ana County had 50 new cases, while Santa Fe County (41), Curry County (24), Sandoval County (21), Lea County (19), Chaves County (10) and Valencia County (10) each also had double-digit numbers of new cases.

DOH provided some details on each of the newly announced COVID-19 related deaths.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. She was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.

DOH said that the number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 was 125, two fewer than reported on Monday. This could include those from out of state who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who have been hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated as recovered increased to 18,960, an increase of 169 since Monday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,011,320 tests, an increase of 8,414 tests.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

121 new cases in Bernalillo County

10 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

24 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Luna County

9 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

21 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

41 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

Additionally, DOH reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Monday.

DOH identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County and one in Luna County). These were corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 7,926

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,561

Cibola County: 471

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,117

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,158

Eddy County: 1,046

Grant County: 147

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 108

Lea County: 1,668

Lincoln County: 262

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 509

McKinley County: 4,429

Mora County: 9

Otero County: 310

Quay County: 80

Rio Arriba County: 425

Roosevelt County: 350

Sandoval County: 1,556

San Juan County: 3,483

San Miguel County: 123

Santa Fe County: 1,240

Sierra County: 67

Socorro County: 144

Taos County: 161

Torrance County: 91

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 666

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 291

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38

Lea County Correctional Facility: 75

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 2

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 43 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehab Center of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Correction: This story originally omitted Santa Fe County from the list of counties with double-digit numbers of new cases.