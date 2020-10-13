Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/13/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 389 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and four additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- Homeless shelters in Santa Fe are bracing for a spike in cases as cold temperatures bring more people indoors, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- KRQE-TV covered the difficulties of addressing COVID-19 among the homeless community after an outbreak in Albuquerque.
- Los Alamos’ county clerk added a drive-thru drop-off for absentee ballots, the Los Alamos Reporter wrote.
- As COVID spreads through the Metropolitan Detention Center, officials are taking steps to slow the spread, KOB-TV reported. Every inmate will be tested; as of now, there are nearly 200 active cases.
- MountainView Regional Medical Center will partner with the state Department of Health for a flu shot drive on Oct. 24, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The University of New Mexico won’t release how many students who live on campus have tested positive for COVID-19, citing a dubious use of a federal privacy law the Daily Lobo reported.
- The Inn of the Governors in Santa Fe closed after five confirmed cases of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Las Cruces Public Schools said its goals in enforcing attendance initiatives are to support, not punish, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Restaurants are worried about the impact of winter on their business, as indoor dining remains restricted, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The owner of an event and trade show business spoke to KOAT-TV about contracting COVID-19, and eventually coming down with pneumonia.
- State Senate candidates in Otero County discussed COVID-19 and other issues at a forum, the Alamogordo Daily-News reported. The county is one of the most conservative in the state.
- Students at Bloomfield High School protested against the postponement of call prep sports, the Farmington Daily-Times reported. So did residents of Eddy County, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. And students in Artesia, KRQE-TV reported. And Roswell, KRQE-TV reported.
- A high school party in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights this weekend prompted La Cueva to cancel all practices for two weeks after the school confirmed some athletes were in attendance, KRQE-TV reported. The school also postponed its SAT test.
- Halloween festivities will look different this year in the Four Corners area, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- Not so fast on the drive-in movie theater in Los Lunas. The project has been delayed indefinitely because of problems with the screen, the Valencia News-Bulletin reported.
- Season passes for Ski Santa Fe sold out within hours, KOB-TV reported.