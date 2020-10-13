Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/13/20 edition)

oday marks the release of the 4th episode of Growing Forward, a collaboration between NM Political Report and New Mexico PBS, thanks to a grant from the New Mexico Local News Fund. In today’s episode, we look at the business side of medical cannabis and talk to a couple of high-profile cannabis business owners. One of the most recognizable names in the state’s medical cannabis program is Darren White. White is a former law enforcement officer and the former head of public safety for both the City of Albuquerque and the state of New Mexico. He ended his time as Secretary of Public Safety under then-Republican Gov. Gary Johnson, after Johnson publicly said he was in favor of legalizing cannabis. At the time, White was staunchly opposed to legalizing cannabis and said he was even opposed to medical cannabis.