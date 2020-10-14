577 new COVID-19 cases, as state rockets past previous one-day record

New Mexico far exceeded its previous one-day record of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when the state Department of Health reported 577 new cases of the disease and three additional deaths related to the disease.

The previous single-day record was 488 cases—set just last week.

In the last seven days, the state has reported an average of 421.6 new cases daily—which itself would have been the second-most in a single day before last Wednesday.

The cases included 199 in Bernalillo County and another 108 in Doña Ana County. Both were single-day records for the counties.

Chaves County reported 66 new cases, also a record. Chaves County has about ten percent the population of Bernalillo County and about 31 percent of the population of Doña Ana County. Chaves County now has the fourth-most cases per capita in the state, behind only McKinley, San Juan and Lea counties. McKinley and San Juan counties were those hardest hit by the initial wave of cases in New Mexico, while counties in southeastern New Mexico like Lea and Chaves have been hardest hit by the current wave in the state on a per capita basis.

Other counties also saw significant growth. Sandoval County had 38 new cases, a single-day record for the county, while San Juan County had 25 new cases, the most in several months.

Other counties with ten or more cases were: Curry County (19), Eddy County (18), Santa Fe County (17), Lea County (16), Valencia County (15) and Otero County (10).

Twelve other counties had at least one new case; in all, 23 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case on Wednesday.

DOH also reported four new cases among those held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility, which is not included in the county’s total numbers.

State health officials have reported 34,290 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 921 deaths related to the disease.

DOH reported some new details on each of the three newly announced deaths.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

As usual, DOH did not provide which underlying condition any of the deceased had, only if one was present.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 also grew significantly, to 145. This is 20 more than reported on Tuesday and the most in a single day since July 31. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

The number of those designated as recovered from COVID-19 reached 19,127, an increase of 167 since Tuesday.

Gating criteria

The spread of cases was reflected in the gating criteria set forward by the state. The number of daily cases by specimen collection date, on a seven-day rolling average, hit a new high of 333 as of Oct. 7. This can lag as different labs can take longer to process and report the results of COVID-19 tests.

The state’s goal is to keep this at 168 or below, so the number is nearly double the state’s goal.

The spread rate, which the state aims to keep at 1.05 or below, was 1.26 as of Oct. 11. It has been over 1.2 since mid-September; this is the number of people that, on average, to whom someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease.

The test positivity rate also creeped above the state’s goal of five percent of below, on a seven-day average. The state hopes to keep the percentage of total tests at or below 5 percent; as of Oct. 11, this number reached 5.3 percent.

One area where the state is meeting its goals is on tests per day. As of Oct. 11, the state is conducting 6,901 tests per day on a seven-day average.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,019,029 tests, an increase of 7,709 since Tuesday.

DOH provided the total number of new cases reported on Wednesday.

199 new cases in Bernalillo County

66 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

19 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

108 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

10 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

38 new cases in Sandoval County

25 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

Bernalillo County: 8,126

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,627

Cibola County: 474

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,136

De Baca County: 3

Doña Ana County: 4,267

Eddy County: 1,064

Grant County: 151

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 108

Lea County: 1,684

Lincoln County: 263

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 514

McKinley County: 4,435

Mora County: 10

Otero County: 320

Quay County: 80

Rio Arriba County: 427

Roosevelt County: 359

Sandoval County: 1,594

San Juan County: 3,508

San Miguel County: 125

Santa Fe County: 1,257

Sierra County: 67

Socorro County: 148

Taos County: 162

Torrance County: 91

Union County: 37

Valencia County: 681

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 295

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 38

Lea County Correctional Facility: 75

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 2

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 42 long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Correction: Corrected the average number of cases in the last seven days; it is 421.6, not 421.

Update (5 p.m.): Added the total number of tests processed.