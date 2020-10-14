Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/14/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state will tighten restrictions including setting a curfew of 10 p.m. statewide for restaurants and breweries beginning on Friday. See all of the announced changes here.
- The state Department of Health, meanwhile, reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. See more details here.
- It was another seven-day COVID-19 average high, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- A detainee at the Taos County jail who was transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County tested positive for COVID-19, the Taos News reported.
- The state Public Education Department confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous four days.
- Voting has been heavy so far in the first few days of early voting, even before it expands. So far, over 71,000 people have voted either early in-person or via absentee. Read more here.
- KUNM-FM spoke to an assisted living administrator about casting a ballot.
- The father who filed a federal lawsuit dropped the suit, KRQE-TV reported.
- The COVID-19 outbreak at the Westside shelter in Albuquerque continued to grow, KRQE-TV reported.
- Speakers at a protest in Roswell against the state’s public health orders not allowing fall sports said it was focused on helping youth, the Roswell Daily Record reported.
- The Clovis Senior Services Department closed because someone at the location tested positive for COVID-19, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- Santa Fe Public Schools unveiled their hybrid-learning schedules, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The Cobre Schools Board of Education heard a presentation on the district’s preparations for the return of in-person instruction, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Western New Mexico University will have a drive-in movie theater this fall, the Silver City Sun-News reported.