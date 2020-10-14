Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/14/20 edition)

Just one week ago, 355 new cases of COVID-19 would have been the second-most number of cases reported in a single day, and the most since late July. But in the last seven days, the state has reported five days with 355 or more cases—so when the state reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, it actually slowed the rise in the state’s seven-day rolling average (of the date test results are reported, not when tests are conducted), which is now 395.