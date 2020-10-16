Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/16/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham encouraged New Mexicans to fight back against the virus “with a vengeance” by adhering to COVID-safe practices. Read more here.
- New Mexico hit another record number of one-day cases of COVID-19 on Thursday: 672. Read more details here, including on the record numbers in Bernalillo County, 146 of which came from the Metro Detention Center.
- PED reported fifteen new cases of COVID-19 among students or school staff. See the release here.
- See the stories on the press conference from the Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe Reporter and Las Cruces Sun-News.
- Rapid responses, or when the state responds to a workplace with a positive COVID-19 test, have surged along with the total surge in cases, KOB-TV reported.
- The Navajo Nation reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 and no recent deaths.
- UNM Hospital is bracing for a “fall surge” of COVID-19 patients, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state of New Mexico confirmed its first case of flu this season, the Department of Health said in a press release on Thursday. The case was a teenager in southeastern New Mexico.
- A U.S. district court judge ruled that the state can keep students at remote learning in New Mexico, the Associated Press reported. It’s the latest in a line of legal victories in both state and federal courts upholding the governor’s authority when it comes to protecting against COVID-19.
- KOAT-TV reported that COVID-19 vaccine trials taking place on the Navajo Nation have looked good according to preliminary data.
- Weddings are still happening this weekend despite the pandemic restrictions on mass gatherings, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Navajo Times had more details on the direct payments to eligible Navajo adults from CARES Act funding.
- The Navajo Nation allocated $10 million for cleanup of government offices, but it’s behind schedule, the Navajo Times reported.
- Four counties in West Texas have fewer than five cases of COVID-19, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported. They are all sparsely populated, rural counties.
- El Paso County, meanwhile, reported an all-time high number of COVID-19 and implemented new restrictions, the El Paso Times reported. The county had more cases than the entire state of New Mexico, and has a little more than third of the population of New Mexico.
- In Roswell, a Blake’s Lotaburger opened late last week. And then it had to shut down the next day because an employee tested positive for COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- Cottonwood Mall elated its planned balloon glow until Nov. 7 and 8, KRQE-TV reported.
- The University of New Mexico football team paused practices because of the spread of COVID-19 in Bernalillo County and after eight players and an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported. UNM football is scheduled to face Colorado State in Fort Collins next Saturday.
- The Video 4, a movie theater in Las Cruces, closed because of the pandemic, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.