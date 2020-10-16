Third day in a row of NM shattering COVID-19 case record, with 819 new cases

New Mexico’s streak of ever-growing records of daily COVID-19 cases took another leap on Friday, as the state Department of Health reported 819 new cases, 147 more than the previous record of 672, set on Thursday.
It was the third straight day that New Mexico reached its record number of cases and represented growth in counties and detention centers throughout the state.
The state also reported six additional deaths related to the disease.
The new cases included 146 in Doña Ana County, the most for that county since the beginning of the pandemic, and the first time the county reported more than 100 cases. El Paso County in Texas, which borders Doña Ana County, reported 838 cases on Friday—more cases than the entire state of New Mexico.
Bernalillo County led the state again, with 178 new cases of COVID-19. This came a day after the county reported over 300 cases, nearly half of which were at the Metropolitan Detention Center.
DOH reported 76 new cases in Curry County, which shattered that county’s previous record, while Lea County had 54 cases, Sandoval County had 42 cases, Santa Fe County had 39 cases, Eddy County had 36 cases and Luna County had 30 cases.
Four counties had between 20 and 30 cases: San Juan County (29), Chaves County (26), Otero County (23) and Valencia County (23). Lincoln County was the other county with a double-digit number of cases, 16, while 11 counties reported at least one case. In all, 24 counties had at least one case.
DOH also reported double-digit growth in two detention facilities, with 31 among those being held for federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and 20 among inmates of the state Corrections Department at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County. DOH also reported one additional case among state inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility. These numbers are reported separate from the counties in which the facilities reside.
DOH announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19 and provided some details on each.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Heartfelt Manor Assisted Living in Roswell.
- A female in her teens from Eddy County.
- A female in her 70s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present before they died.
DOH has now found 35,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 928 deaths related to the disease.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also increased again, reaching 168 as of Friday, 18 more than on Thursday. This was the highest number of those hospitalized since July 22. The most hospitalizations reported in a single day was 223 on May 15. These could include those from other states who are hospitalized for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
The number of those designated as recovered by DOH increased by 156 to 19,613.
Gating criteria
The daily number of cases by specimen collection date again hit a new high, this time 404 as of Oct. 9 on a seven-day rolling average—the date on this measure lags since some labs take longer to process tests and report results. Early indications from the partial results in the modeling report from earlier this week show this will continue to increase. The state aims to keep this at 168 or below.
One positive is the state’s number of tests per day continues to rise and has hit a new high on a seven-day rolling average. The state averaged 7,971 tests in the seven days ending on Oct. 15, the last day for which there are totals. This is well above the state’s goal of 5,000 tests per day.
The test positivity rate, which is also on a seven-day rolling average, reached 5.7 percent as of Oct. 15. This is based on the date that the tests are performed, not when cases are reported. The state’s goal is to keep this at below 5 percent.
The rate of spread, or the average number of people someone with COVID-19 will spread the disease to, was at 1.29 as of OCt. 15, still well above the state’s goal of 1.05 or less. This reached as high as 1.3 in recent days, and has been over 1.25 since late September.
Testing details
According to the state coronavirus information page, there have been 1,035,851 COVID-19 tests processed in New Mexico, an increase of 8,459. While DOH does not use the number of tests processed for calculating its positivity rate, this would translate to a 10.33 percent positivity rate.
Here are the daily cases reported on Friday, by county.
- 178 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 26 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 76 new cases in Curry County
- 146 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 36 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 54 new cases in Lea County
- 16 new cases in Lincoln County
- 30 new cases in Luna County
- 5 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 23 new cases in Otero County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 42 new cases in Sandoval County
- 29 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 39 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 23 new cases in Valencia County
- 31 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 20 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including Friday’s numbers.
DOH identified seven previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Chaves County, two in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County and one in Santa Fe County) and these were corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 8,605
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,687
- Cibola County: 487
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,231
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,500
- Eddy County: 1,125
- Grant County: 159
- Guadalupe County: 37
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 111
- Lea County: 1,767
- Lincoln County: 283
- Los Alamos County: 37
- Luna County: 558
- McKinley County: 4,454
- Mora County: 13
- Otero County: 342
- Quay County: 86
- Rio Arriba County: 432
- Roosevelt County: 373
- Sandoval County: 1,664
- San Juan County: 3,565
- San Miguel County: 132
- Santa Fe County: 1,312
- Sierra County: 73
- Socorro County: 155
- Taos County: 165
- Torrance County: 91
- Union County: 38
- Valencia County: 725
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 329
- Otero County Prison Facility: 333
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 76
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 25
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 45 long-term care facilities, two more than reported on Thursday:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano Del Sol in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces