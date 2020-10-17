577 new COVID-19 cases in NM, hospitalizations continue to increase

On Saturday, the state Department of Health reported 577 new cases of COVID-19, breaking the streak of three straight days with record-breaking numbers of cases, but still a number well above any number reported in New Mexico before this week.
The department also said there was one additional death related to COVID-19.
The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 173, five more than reported on Friday, and the most since July 22. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.
Bernalillo County continued to have the most number of cases, with 191 reported on Saturday, followed by 98 in Doña Ana County, 36 in Eddy County and 35 in Curry County.
Four counties had between 20 and 29 cases: Santa Fe County (28), Sandoval County (24), Chaves County (24) and Luna County (21).
In all, 24 counties had at least one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
Additionally, DOH reported 21 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections at two facilities, 19 at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County and 2 among those at the Lea County Correctional Facility. These are not included in the county totals.
The one new death related to COVID-19 was a female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. DOH does not disclose which condition the person had, only if one was present before death.
In total, New Mexico has found 36,343 cases of COVID-19 and reported 929 deaths related to the disease.
The number of those designated as recovered increased by 240 to 19,853.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said 1,046,727 tests have been processed as of Saturday, an increase of 10,876 tests since Friday. While New Mexico does not use the date tests are processed for its calculations of test positivity rate (instead, the state uses the date the tests are performed), Saturday’s announcement would translate to a 5.31 percent positivity rate.
DOH provided the total number of new cases by county.
- 191 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 24 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 36 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 9 new cases in Lincoln County
- 21 new cases in Luna County
- 7 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases Roosevelt County
- 24 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 28 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 10 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Torrance County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.
DOH said three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in Bernalillo County) and a previously reported case in Bernalillo County was identified as a duplicate. These were corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 8,794
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,710
- Cibola County: 490
- Colfax County: 41
- Curry County: 1,265
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 4,596
- Eddy County: 1,161
- Grant County: 161
- Guadalupe County: 37
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 111
- Lea County: 1,782
- Lincoln County: 293
- Los Alamos County: 37
- Luna County: 579
- McKinley County: 4,461
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 348
- Quay County: 86
- Rio Arriba County: 438
- Roosevelt County: 377
- Sandoval County: 1,688
- San Juan County: 3,575
- San Miguel County: 139
- Santa Fe County: 1,340
- Sierra County: 74
- Socorro County: 165
- Taos County: 167
- Torrance County: 93
- Union County: 38
- Valencia County: 740
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 329
- Otero County Prison Facility: 333
- Otero County Processing Center: 181
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 78
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 44
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 47 long-term care facilities, two more than reported on Friday:
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Society – Manzano Del Sol in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Ramah Adult Care in Ramah
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces