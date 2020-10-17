577 new COVID-19 cases in NM, hospitalizations continue to increase

On Saturday, the state Department of Health reported 577 new cases of COVID-19, breaking the streak of three straight days with record-breaking numbers of cases, but still a number well above any number reported in New Mexico before this week.

The department also said there was one additional death related to COVID-19.

The number of those hospitalized for COVID-19 increased to 173, five more than reported on Friday, and the most since July 22. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

Bernalillo County continued to have the most number of cases, with 191 reported on Saturday, followed by 98 in Doña Ana County, 36 in Eddy County and 35 in Curry County.

Four counties had between 20 and 29 cases: Santa Fe County (28), Sandoval County (24), Chaves County (24) and Luna County (21).

In all, 24 counties had at least one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

Additionally, DOH reported 21 new cases among inmates held by the state Department of Corrections at two facilities, 19 at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County and 2 among those at the Lea County Correctional Facility. These are not included in the county totals.

The one new death related to COVID-19 was a female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. DOH does not disclose which condition the person had, only if one was present before death.

In total, New Mexico has found 36,343 cases of COVID-19 and reported 929 deaths related to the disease.

The number of those designated as recovered increased by 240 to 19,853.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said 1,046,727 tests have been processed as of Saturday, an increase of 10,876 tests since Friday. While New Mexico does not use the date tests are processed for its calculations of test positivity rate (instead, the state uses the date the tests are performed), Saturday’s announcement would translate to a 5.31 percent positivity rate.

DOH provided the total number of new cases by county.

191 new cases in Bernalillo County

24 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

35 new cases in Curry County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

36 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

15 new cases in Lea County

9 new cases in Lincoln County

21 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

6 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases Roosevelt County

24 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

28 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

15 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.

DOH said three previously reported cases were identified as duplicates (two in Doña Ana County and one in Bernalillo County) and a previously reported case in Bernalillo County was identified as a duplicate. These were corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 8,794

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,710

Cibola County: 490

Colfax County: 41

Curry County: 1,265

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 4,596

Eddy County: 1,161

Grant County: 161

Guadalupe County: 37

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 111

Lea County: 1,782

Lincoln County: 293

Los Alamos County: 37

Luna County: 579

McKinley County: 4,461

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 348

Quay County: 86

Rio Arriba County: 438

Roosevelt County: 377

Sandoval County: 1,688

San Juan County: 3,575

San Miguel County: 139

Santa Fe County: 1,340

Sierra County: 74

Socorro County: 165

Taos County: 167

Torrance County: 93

Union County: 38

Valencia County: 740

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 329

Otero County Prison Facility: 333

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 40

Lea County Correctional Facility: 78

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 44

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 47 long-term care facilities, two more than reported on Friday:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Society – Manzano Del Sol in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces