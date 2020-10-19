Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/19/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- This weekend, New Mexico health officials reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19: 577 on Saturday and 448 on Sunday, as well as one additional death on Saturday and five announced on Sunday. This came after the state DOH reported 819 cases on Friday.
- A big problem for hospitals during the pandemic: staffing shortages, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- As an outbreak continues to move through the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County and families of those in the jail say they aren’t being told what’s happening inside the walls, KOB-TV reported.
- Municipal governments are bracing for the worse when it comes to the COVID-19 impact, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Four staff members and seven residents at a domestic violence shelter in Shiprock tested positive for COVID-19, the Navajo Times reported on Friday.
- Navajo Nation health officials reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Saturday and 42 new cases and one additional death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
- Santa Fe teachers are working on their plans for hybrid learning, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- As a record number of New Mexicans will vote by absentee ballot, the Las Cruces Sun-News spoke to Doña Ana County officials about how the process works.
- The Albuquerque Journal covered the lawsuits seeking financial reimbursement for the closure of businesses because of the pandemic, which the governor’s office wants to be heard by the state Supreme Court.
- Las Cruces Public Schools told coaches they shouldn’t criticize the state’s health orders which don’t allow sports, including prep sports, to take place this year, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- An online meeting of Democrats in Grant County was zoom bombed with death threats, racist slurs and sexually graphic images, Searchlight New Mexico reported.
- The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on tourism, in large part because of how long it has lasted, has had a giant impact on Santa Fe, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- New Mexico health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shots, KUNM-FM reported.
- The state could use more state personnel than just state police to enforce the state’s public health orders, KOAT-TV reported.
- Educators are worried about the impact of the pandemic on vacancies for teachers, KOB-TV reported.
- Ski areas are getting ready for an unusual season, the Journal North reported.
- The organizer of an Españoal low-rider event was cited for not following the state’s public health order prohibiting mass gatherings, KRQE-TV reported.
- More Halloween events in Otero County have been canceled, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- State parks have made changes to comply with the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Roswell Community Little Theatre will put on its comedic play “10 Ways to Survive in Quarantine” through streaming, the Roswell Daily Record reported.