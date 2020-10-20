Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/20/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- State health officials reported 518 cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Monday. Read more details here.
- The state Public Education Department confirmed 48 new positive cases in schools.
- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will hold a press conference about COVID-19 Tuesday at 1 p.m. The state’s COVID-19 press conferences have typically taken place on Thursdays.
- It’s not clear what is the biggest current contributor to the swift and dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The state Department of Workforce Solutions said the work search requirement for those seeking jobless benefits will be waived, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The city of Las Vegas will implement a town curfew to help slow the spread of COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The pandemic-fueled absentee ballot push has led to 141,612 voters choosing to cast their ballots by the mailed ballots, nearing the all-time record with two weeks until election day. Read more here.
- Tuesday is the final day to request an absentee ballot, which can be done at nmvote.org.
- Otero election officials are holding mobile voting events next week, the Alamogordo Daily News reported.
- The Daily Lobo covered the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County.
- New Mexico Tech had to shut down its campus because of several off-campus parties, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- Albuquerque officials said they are still focusing on “educating” those breaking COVID-19 health rules instead of handing out citations, KRQE-TV reported.
- As cases continue to grow in Chaves County, the Roswell Daily Record reported that there was a high number of people seeking tests in Roswell.
- The City of Las Cruces launched a $5.4 million grant program for small businesses to aid them on pandemic-incurred costs, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- Silver Consolidated School District was planning on sending middle and high school students to school as part of a hybrid learning program, but it is not allowed with the current public health order, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- The state of New Mexico encouraged New Mexicans to get testing through “reputable testing sites” like state public health offices instead of using at-home tests, KOB-TV reported.
- Rio Rancho Public Schools warned of a loss of learning during remote learning this year, including with attendance the Rio Rancho Observer reported.
- A student in Roswell without internet at home had to walk to their school building for an internet connection, KRQE-TV reported.
- Netflix suspended filming of the movie The Harder They Fall because of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- KRQE-TV reported on a video of a Colorado resident who was angry after being turned away from a state park; only New Mexico residents can go to state parks currently.
- An annual Christmas parade in Silver City was canceled, the Silver City Daily Press reported.