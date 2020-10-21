Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/21/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- Warning again that the virus is winning, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said restaurants that want to continue indoor dining will need to complete the state’s COVID-safe certification program, as well as imposing other restrictions. Read more here.
- See also stories from the Albuquerque Journal, Santa Fe New Mexican, Santa Fe Reporter and the Las Cruces Sun-News.
- State museums and historical sites will again be closed, KRQE-TV reported.
- The watchlist of businesses with two or more COVID-19 rapid responses within two weeks is online at the state Environment Department.
- On Tuesday, state health officials reported 599 new cases and seven additional deaths related to the disease. Read more here.
- The state Public Education Department said there were 30 positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students in the last 24 hours.
- There have been 135 cases related to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Albuquerque Westside homeless shelter, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- New Mexico health officials are preparing the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson for overflow patients if necessary, KRQE-TV reported.
- The state Department of Health mistakenly resent thousands of COVID-19 test results, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- On Tuesday, the Navajo Nation reported 30 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no recent deaths.
- A fundraising dinner featuring U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would break the state’s public health order, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. The state’s current public health order bars any gatherings of more than five people.
- Ski areas say they can’t enforce the state’s requirement of quarantines for those who have traveled from most states because they’re on federal land. But the governor’s office and the U.S. Forest Service said that’s incorrect, KRQE-TV reported.
- Curry County offices were among those with a positive COVID-19 tests among workers, The Eastern New Mexico News reported.
- The Hobbs News-Sun wrote about the change in early voting polling places to comply with the state’s COVID-safe regulations.
- Holy Cross Medical Center in Taos will host an online forum Wednesday afternoon, the Taos News reported.
- New Mexico’s unemployment rate dropped in September, the Albuquerque Journal reported. The 9.4 percent jobless rate is still higher than the 7.9 percent national unemployment rate.
- The University of New Mexico canceled its football game scheduled for this Saturday in Colorado because of the spread of COVID-19, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Las Vegas Optic wrote about the new emergency curfew rule put in place in the city.