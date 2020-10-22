669 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths as health officials sound warning about crowded hospitals

The state Department of Health reported 669 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the eighth time in nine days that the state has reported more than 500 cases. DOH also reported three additional deaths related to the disease.

On the same day, State Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase held a webinar in which he said the hospitalization numbers include some troubling trends.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased to 213, 11 more than reported on Wednesday. This is tied for the second-most COVID-19 hospitalizations in a single day in New Mexico. Scrase said that hospitalizations are increasing in Albuquerque.

“We’re particularly vulnerable with all Albuquerque ICUs being as close to full as they’ve been now,” Scrase said.

The trend of hospitalizations in Albuquerque includes people who are bringing themselves to the hospital’s emergency departments, as opposed to being transferred to the state’s “hub” hospitals from around the state as when hospitalizations peaked in the summer.

“All of the Albuquerque facilities are moving into phase 2 or phase 3 of the surge plans,” Scrase said.

The hospitalization numbers could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexico residents who were hospitalized out of state. Scrase said the number of those from other states is generally low and close to the number of New Mexicans hospitalized in other states.

DOH reported that 85 percent of adult general beds in New Mexico were occupied and that 70 percent of ICU beds statewide were occupied.

Bernalillo County once again had the highest number of newly reported cases, with 185. Doña Ana County had the next most with 97, followed by 53 in Sandoval County and 46 in Eddy County. Seven other counties had 20 or more cases: Lea County (36), Chaves County (31), Valencia County (31), Curry County (30), Luna County (24), Lincoln County (31) and San Juan County (21).

In all, 26 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case on Thursday. Additionally, DOH reported eight cases among those held by the state or by federal agencies at facilities throughout the state.

DOH provided some information on the three newly reported deaths.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who died had multiple conditions.

The total number of cases reached 39,377, with 953 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 20,562 are considered recovered by DOH, an increase of 230 since Wednesday’s release.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,089,150 tests, an increase of 11,063 cases since Wednesday’s release. Scrase noted that the number of tests tends to increase when numbers increase, as more people seek tests.

The test positivity rate of the newly reported tests was 6.05 percent. The state uses a different measure—the test positivity rate by the date the specimen is collected—as part of its gating criteria. That can lag for almost a week because of how long some private labs take to process and report results.

Dr. Karissa Culbreath, medical director and infectious disease division chief at TriCore Reference Laboratories, spoke about the state using “pooling” to expand its testing capacity. In some labs, the state is processing four samples together, and if the sample comes back as negative, all four people are told the sample was negative. If the sample tests positive, each individual sample is tested again individually to determine which specimen or specimens were positive.

“Pooling as a method has been suggested and recommended by the White House task force and others to increase our statewide testing capacity,” Culbreath said.

The state is only doing so with a limited number of tests, which increases the capacity by 400 tests per day, but the state is preparing to expand the program when it receives the go-ahead from the federal government.

One problem can be the positivity rate. If the samples are from areas with a high positivity rate, it would mean fewer negative cases, which would make the process less efficient, Culbreath said.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:

185 new cases in Bernalillo County

31 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

30 new cases in Curry County

97 new cases in Doña Ana County

46 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

36 new cases in Lea County

21 new cases in Lincoln County

24 new cases in Luna County

7 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

16 new cases in Roosevelt County

53 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

7 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Thursday.

The department identified six previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County and one in each of Chaves, Quay and Socorro counties) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed. DOH determined a case previously reported to Lea County was actually among the state inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility. These cases have all been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 9,685

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,846

Cibola County: 532

Colfax County: 42

Curry County: 1,397

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 5,170

Eddy County: 1,302

Grant County: 172

Guadalupe County: 39

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 112

Lea County: 1,928

Lincoln County: 336

Los Alamos County: 40

Luna County: 685

McKinley County: 4,509

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 418

Quay County: 95

Rio Arriba County: 464

Roosevelt County: 418

Sandoval County: 1,825

San Juan County: 3,674

San Miguel County: 152

Santa Fe County: 1,491

Sierra County: 89

Socorro County: 197

Taos County: 182

Torrance County: 94

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 833

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 340

Otero County Prison Facility: 342

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 44

Lea County Correctional Facility: 106

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 46

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 57 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Wednesday:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis