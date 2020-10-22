Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/22/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state reported a new record of COVID-19 cases, 827, on Wednesday. Read more details here.
- Senate Republicans are poised to expand the conservative bloc on the U.S. Supreme Court to six members. This could mean the court would overturn the Affordable Care Act, which would have a big impact on New Mexico—and it’s likely the ruling would take place while the COVID-19 pandemic is still going on. Read more here.
- There is an outbreak of COVID-19 among workers at the UNM Hospital surgery center, KRQE-TV reported.
- Students at Lobo Rainforest, which has student housing, want more information from the university after they learned a UNM student tested positive, KOB-TV reported.
- The state Public Regulation Commission will discuss another moratorium on utility disconnections for those unable to pay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- KRQE-TV took a look at the hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise statewide.
- On Wednesday, Navajo Nation health officials announced 29 new cases of COVID-19 and no recent deaths.
- The City of Albuquerque will step up enforcement of COVID-19 regulations—but is still focusing on education rather than handing out citations, the mayor said on Wednesday according to KRQE-TV.
- The state released a new version of its COVID-19 rapid response watchlist, and said the initial version had some duplicates and other issues with the data, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Businesses that had two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 within two weeks would be placed on the list.
- Some New Mexico restaurants are upset at the new requirements imposed by the state’s latest public health order, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican looked at the businesses in Santa Fe with COVID-19 cases.
- Gila Regional Medical Center in Grant County said it is ready for the COVID-19 surge, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Los Alamos National Laboratory installed a new computing platform to help with COVID-19 problems, the Los Alamos Daily Post reported.
- Western New Mexico University will have drive-in movies, the Deming Headlight reported.
- Housing prices in Albuquerque are going up, the Albuquerque Journal reported, in part because of people relocating after the COVID-19 pandemic.
- San Juan County announced it would hold an online Halloween costume contest, the Farmington Daily-Times reported.
- The Santa Fe Opera announced its 2021 season, which will feature one fewer show than usual, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- It’s unlikely that UNM Football will be able to host its Halloween game, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.