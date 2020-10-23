State hits new record for hospitalizations, crosses 40,000 confirmed cases

State health officials reported nearly 800 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the third-highest number of daily cases in the state so far during the pandemic and also hit a new high on hospitalizations for COVID-19. The state also reported seven additional deaths related to the disease.

The state now has more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

The 229 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico, as announced by the state Department of Health, are the most on any one date so far during the pandemic, and 16 more than reported on Thursday. The previous high was 223 on May 15.

This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. State health officials have said the number of those from other states hospitalized in New Mexico is generally about the same as the number of New Mexicans hospitalized in other states.

Overall, 77 percent of general beds are occupied, along with 76 percent of ICU beds. This is for all patients, not just COVID-19 patients.

The 797 confirmed cases were the third-most reported in a single day. The other two highest single-day totals took place in the last week.

Two counties had more than 100 cases, Bernalillo County (197) and Doña Ana County (130). Both counties have been experiencing large increases in cases in recent weeks; El Paso County in Texas, which borders Doña Ana County, has also been the site of a large increase in cases and reported 969 cases on Friday.

Two other New Mexico counties reported over fifty new cases: Santa Fe County with 56 and Curry County with 54. Lea County reported 40 new cases, followed by Eddy County with 37, Sandoval County with 37, Luna County with 32 and McKinley County with 32.

In all, 25 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case on Friday.

DOH also reported 15 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies.

DOH provided some information on each of the seven newly announced deaths.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County who had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

In all, DOH has reported 40,168 cases of COVID-19, with 960 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, DOH has designated 20,665 as recovered, an increase of 103 since Thursday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said 1,099,484 tests have been processed in the state, an increase of 10,334 since Thursday.

While DOH does not use the test positivity rate from the date tests results are reported, instead using the date the specimens are collected, the test positivity rate of today’s reports is 7.71 percent.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county.

197 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

54 new cases in Curry County

130 new cases in Doña Ana County

37 new cases in Eddy County

6 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

40 new cases in Lea County

13 new cases in Lincoln County

32 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

19 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

37 new cases in Sandoval County

14 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

26 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

8 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

Additionally, DOH reported the total number of confirmed cases by county since the beginning of the pandemic, including those reported on Friday.

DOH identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (three in Doña Ana County and one in McKinley County) and two that were not lab confirmed (one in McKinley County and one in Taos County). These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 9,880

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,874

Cibola County: 538

Colfax County: 43

Curry County: 1,451

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 5,298

Eddy County: 1,339

Grant County: 178

Guadalupe County: 40

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 112

Lea County: 1,966

Lincoln County: 349

Los Alamos County: 41

Luna County: 719

McKinley County: 4,539

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 437

Quay County: 98

Rio Arriba County: 476

Roosevelt County: 432

Sandoval County: 1,862

San Juan County: 3,688

San Miguel County: 159

Santa Fe County: 1,546

Sierra County: 89

Socorro County: 203

Taos County: 191

Torrance County: 95

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 860

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 340

Otero County Prison Facility: 345

Otero County Processing Center: 181

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 45

Lea County Correctional Facility: 109

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 54

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 58long-term care facilities, one more facility than reported on Thursday:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis