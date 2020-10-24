COVID-19 hits daily record in new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Saturday, state health officials reported more new cases than in any single day, setting a record for the third time in the last ten days, while the record number of hospitalizations continued to grow.

The state Department of Health reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, far exceeding the previous record of 827 newly reported cases set on Wednesday.

On Saturday, DOH also reported five additional deaths.

DOH also reported 264 hospitalizations for the virus, 35 more than reported on Friday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19. DOH has said in the past the number of those from out of state hospitalized in New Mexico is generally about the same number as New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

As of Saturday, 80 percent of all general hospital beds were occupied and 76 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

Bernalillo County continued to have the highest number of new cases, this time 251 cases. Bernalillo County now has had more than 10,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Doña Ana County reports 125 cases.

Lea County had the next-highest number of cases, with 51, followed by 48 in Santa Fe County, 47 in Chaves County, 42 in Sandoval County, 41 in Luna County, 34 in Otero County, 32 in McKinley County, 31 in San Juan County and 31 in Valencia County.

In all, 28 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case of COVID-19.

The state also reported 27 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies.

Across the New Mexico border in El Paso County, Texas, health officials reported 1,216 cases of COVID-19 and the El Paso Times reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested the use of William Beaumont Army Medical Center for treating non-COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference this week that if cases continue to grow in New Mexico, the state could need field hospitals to treat patients.

DOH provided some details on the five new deaths related to COVID-19.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

The state has now found 41,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 965 deaths related to the disease.

Of those cases, DOH has designated 20,765 as recovered, an increase of 100 since Friday’s announcement.

Testing details

The state coronavirus page said the state has processed 1,109,095 tests as of Saturday. This is 9,611 more than reported on Friday.

The test positivity rate among the newly reported tests is 9.1 percent. When calculating its gating criteria, the state uses the date of specimen collection, not the date the results are reported, to calculate its test positivity rate, which stood at 7 percent as of Oct. 22. This can lag because some labs take longer to process results and send those results to the state.

DOH provided the number of new cases by county on Saturday.

251 new cases in Bernalillo County

47 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

20 new cases in Curry County

125 new cases in Doña Ana County

20 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

51 new cases in Lea County

8 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

41 new cases in Luna County

32 new cases in McKinley County

34 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

42 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

48 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

31 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.

The department identified two previously reported cases in Doña Ana County as duplicates and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 10,130

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,921

Cibola County: 553

Colfax County: 44

Curry County: 1,471

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 5,421

Eddy County: 1,359

Grant County: 183

Guadalupe County: 41

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 113

Lea County: 2,017

Lincoln County: 357

Los Alamos County: 42

Luna County: 760

McKinley County: 4,571

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 471

Quay County: 99

Rio Arriba County: 480

Roosevelt County: 438

Sandoval County: 1,904

San Juan County: 3,719

San Miguel County: 162

Santa Fe County: 1,594

Sierra County: 96

Socorro County: 212

Taos County: 201

Torrance County: 98

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 891

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 341

Otero County Prison Facility: 364

Otero County Processing Center: 186

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 47

Lea County Correctional Facility: 109

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 54

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 59 long-term care facilities, one more facility than reported on Friday:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis