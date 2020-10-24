COVID-19 hits daily record in new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Saturday, state health officials reported more new cases than in any single day, setting a record for the third time in the last ten days, while the record number of hospitalizations continued to grow.
The state Department of Health reported 875 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, far exceeding the previous record of 827 newly reported cases set on Wednesday.
On Saturday, DOH also reported five additional deaths.
DOH also reported 264 hospitalizations for the virus, 35 more than reported on Friday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19. DOH has said in the past the number of those from out of state hospitalized in New Mexico is generally about the same number as New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
As of Saturday, 80 percent of all general hospital beds were occupied and 76 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
Bernalillo County continued to have the highest number of new cases, this time 251 cases. Bernalillo County now has had more than 10,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Doña Ana County reports 125 cases.
Lea County had the next-highest number of cases, with 51, followed by 48 in Santa Fe County, 47 in Chaves County, 42 in Sandoval County, 41 in Luna County, 34 in Otero County, 32 in McKinley County, 31 in San Juan County and 31 in Valencia County.
In all, 28 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case of COVID-19.
The state also reported 27 cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies.
Across the New Mexico border in El Paso County, Texas, health officials reported 1,216 cases of COVID-19 and the El Paso Times reported that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott requested the use of William Beaumont Army Medical Center for treating non-COVID-19 patients.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press conference this week that if cases continue to grow in New Mexico, the state could need field hospitals to treat patients.
DOH provided some details on the five new deaths related to COVID-19.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.
The state has now found 41,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 965 deaths related to the disease.
Of those cases, DOH has designated 20,765 as recovered, an increase of 100 since Friday’s announcement.
Testing details
The state coronavirus page said the state has processed 1,109,095 tests as of Saturday. This is 9,611 more than reported on Friday.
The test positivity rate among the newly reported tests is 9.1 percent. When calculating its gating criteria, the state uses the date of specimen collection, not the date the results are reported, to calculate its test positivity rate, which stood at 7 percent as of Oct. 22. This can lag because some labs take longer to process results and send those results to the state.
DOH provided the number of new cases by county on Saturday.
- 251 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 47 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 20 new cases in Curry County
- 125 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 20 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 51 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 41 new cases in Luna County
- 32 new cases in McKinley County
- 34 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 42 new cases in Sandoval County
- 31 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in San Miguel County
- 48 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 19 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Saturday.
The department identified two previously reported cases in Doña Ana County as duplicates and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 10,130
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,921
- Cibola County: 553
- Colfax County: 44
- Curry County: 1,471
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 5,421
- Eddy County: 1,359
- Grant County: 183
- Guadalupe County: 41
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 113
- Lea County: 2,017
- Lincoln County: 357
- Los Alamos County: 42
- Luna County: 760
- McKinley County: 4,571
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 471
- Quay County: 99
- Rio Arriba County: 480
- Roosevelt County: 438
- Sandoval County: 1,904
- San Juan County: 3,719
- San Miguel County: 162
- Santa Fe County: 1,594
- Sierra County: 96
- Socorro County: 212
- Taos County: 201
- Torrance County: 98
- Union County: 39
- Valencia County: 891
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 341
- Otero County Prison Facility: 364
- Otero County Processing Center: 186
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 47
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 109
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 54
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 59 long-term care facilities, one more facility than reported on Friday:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis