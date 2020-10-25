Second day of 800+ new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths

State health officials reported Sunday 828 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the disease. It’s the second day in a row that the state has reported more than 800 new cases.
The state Department of Health also reported 287 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 23 since Saturday and another record. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19.
As of Sunday, 77 percent of all general hospital beds were occupied and 50 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
DOH reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, a record for that county and the most of any county in the state on Sunday. Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, had 156 new cases. Six other counties had more than 30 new cases: Lea County (46), Luna County (44), Chaves County (42), Eddy County (39), Santa Fe County (38), and Curry County (32). DOH reported double-digit increases in seven other counties.
The state also reported 21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and 40 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The two deaths were a male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions, and a male in his 20s from Lincoln County who had no underlying conditions, representing one of the youngest deaths related to the disease.
The state has recorded a total of 41,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 967 deaths.
DOH has designated 20,837 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 72 since Saturday.
Testing details
The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,118,844 tests, an increase of 9,749 tests since Sunday.
The new cases in each county are:
- 156 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 42 new cases in Chaves County
- 12 new cases in Cibola County
- 32 new cases in Curry County
- 206 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 39 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 46 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 44 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 3 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 28 new cases in Sandoval County
- 15 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 38 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 8 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 40 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases announced on Sunday. Seven previously reported cases (one reported in Bernalillo County and six reported in Cibola County) were identified as individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and are now reported as such.
- Bernalillo County: 10,284
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 1,963
- Cibola County: 559
- Colfax County: 44
- Curry County: 1,503
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 5,624
- Eddy County: 1,398
- Grant County: 184
- Guadalupe County: 41
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 118
- Lea County: 2,062
- Lincoln County: 362
- Los Alamos County: 43
- Luna County: 805
- McKinley County: 4,596
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 484
- Quay County: 100
- Rio Arriba County: 483
- Roosevelt County: 441
- Sandoval County: 1,932
- San Juan County: 3,734
- San Miguel County: 170
- Santa Fe County: 1,631
- Sierra County: 101
- Socorro County: 226
- Taos County: 209
- Torrance County: 99
- Union County: 39
- Valencia County: 905
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 385
- Otero County Processing Center: 187
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 87
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 109
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 63 long-term care facilities, an increase of 4 since Saturday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis