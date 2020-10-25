Second day of 800+ new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths

State health officials reported Sunday 828 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths related to the disease. It’s the second day in a row that the state has reported more than 800 new cases.

The state Department of Health also reported 287 individuals are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of 23 since Saturday and another record. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 77 percent of all general hospital beds were occupied and 50 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, a record for that county and the most of any county in the state on Sunday. Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county, had 156 new cases. Six other counties had more than 30 new cases: Lea County (46), Luna County (44), Chaves County (42), Eddy County (39), Santa Fe County (38), and Curry County (32). DOH reported double-digit increases in seven other counties.

The state also reported 21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and 40 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.

The two deaths were a male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions, and a male in his 20s from Lincoln County who had no underlying conditions, representing one of the youngest deaths related to the disease.

The state has recorded a total of 41,863 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 967 deaths.

DOH has designated 20,837 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 72 since Saturday.

Testing details

The DOH coronavirus information page said the state has processed 1,118,844 tests, an increase of 9,749 tests since Sunday.

The new cases in each county are:

156 new cases in Bernalillo County

42 new cases in Chaves County

12 new cases in Cibola County

32 new cases in Curry County

206 new cases in Doña Ana County

39 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

46 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

44 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

13 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

15 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

38 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

14 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

21 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

40 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the cases announced on Sunday. Seven previously reported cases (one reported in Bernalillo County and six reported in Cibola County) were identified as individuals being held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center and are now reported as such.

Bernalillo County: 10,284

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 1,963

Cibola County: 559

Colfax County: 44

Curry County: 1,503

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 5,624

Eddy County: 1,398

Grant County: 184

Guadalupe County: 41

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 118

Lea County: 2,062

Lincoln County: 362

Los Alamos County: 43

Luna County: 805

McKinley County: 4,596

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 484

Quay County: 100

Rio Arriba County: 483

Roosevelt County: 441

Sandoval County: 1,932

San Juan County: 3,734

San Miguel County: 170

Santa Fe County: 1,631

Sierra County: 101

Socorro County: 226

Taos County: 209

Torrance County: 99

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 905

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 385

Otero County Processing Center: 187

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 87

Lea County Correctional Facility: 109

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 63 long-term care facilities, an increase of 4 since Saturday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis