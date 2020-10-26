732 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

On Monday, New Mexico Department of Health officials reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths related to the disease.

The nine deaths were the most in a single day since August 31.

Hospitalizations also increased again, as well.

DOH said the number of hospitalizations reached 289, two more than reported on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

As of Monday, 76 percent of general hospital beds were full and 70 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

For the second-straight day, Doña Ana County had the most newly reported cases of any county in the state, with 194.

Bernalillo County followed with 173 cases, while Luna County had 59 new cases, Curry County had 45 new cases, Santa Fe County had 42 new cases and Chaves County had 39 new cases.

In all, 24 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case reported on Monday.

Additionally, the state reported four more cases among those held by either the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies at facilities in the state.

DOH provided some details on each of the nine newly announced deaths related to COVID-19.

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

The state has now found 42,586 cases of COVID-19 and 976 deaths related to the disease.

Of the total cases, 20,910 are considered recovered, 73 more than reported on Sunday.

Testing details

According to the state coronavirus information page, the state has processed 1,124,922 tests either through state-run labs or private partners. This is 6,148 more tests than in Sunday’s announcement.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

173 new cases in Bernalillo County

39 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

194 new cases in Doña Ana County

25 new cases in Eddy County

2 new cases in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

59 new cases in Luna County

20 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

42 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

15 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those announced on Monday.

DOH identified nine previously reported cases (five in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County) as duplicates. These were corrected and removed from the totals.

In Sunday’s total, DOH said they should have included a correction for five duplicates (three in Doña Ana County, one in Bernalillo County and one in Santa Fe County) that were removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 10,452

Catron County: 9

Chaves County: 2,001

Cibola County: 560

Colfax County: 44

Curry County: 1,548

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 5,817

Eddy County: 1,423

Grant County: 186

Guadalupe County: 41

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 118

Lea County: 2,081

Lincoln County: 369

Los Alamos County: 44

Luna County: 864

McKinley County: 4,616

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 494

Quay County: 101

Rio Arriba County: 488

Roosevelt County: 449

Sandoval County: 1,949

San Juan County: 3,756

San Miguel County: 171

Santa Fe County: 1,673

Sierra County: 104

Socorro County: 228

Taos County: 224

Torrance County: 99

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 920

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 387

Otero County Processing Center: 187

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 89

Lea County Correctional Facility: 109

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, an increase of 4 since Sunday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs