732 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths

On Monday, New Mexico Department of Health officials reported 732 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths related to the disease.
The nine deaths were the most in a single day since August 31.
Hospitalizations also increased again, as well.
DOH said the number of hospitalizations reached 289, two more than reported on Sunday. This could include those from other states who are hospitalized in New Mexico but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
As of Monday, 76 percent of general hospital beds were full and 70 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
For the second-straight day, Doña Ana County had the most newly reported cases of any county in the state, with 194.
Bernalillo County followed with 173 cases, while Luna County had 59 new cases, Curry County had 45 new cases, Santa Fe County had 42 new cases and Chaves County had 39 new cases.
In all, 24 of the state’s 33 counties reported at least one new case reported on Monday.
Additionally, the state reported four more cases among those held by either the state Department of Corrections or federal agencies at facilities in the state.
DOH provided some details on each of the nine newly announced deaths related to COVID-19.
- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.
The state has now found 42,586 cases of COVID-19 and 976 deaths related to the disease.
Of the total cases, 20,910 are considered recovered, 73 more than reported on Sunday.
Testing details
According to the state coronavirus information page, the state has processed 1,124,922 tests either through state-run labs or private partners. This is 6,148 more tests than in Sunday’s announcement.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.
- 173 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 39 new cases in Chaves County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 45 new cases in Curry County
- 194 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 25 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 19 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 59 new cases in Luna County
- 20 new cases in McKinley County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 8 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 18 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 42 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Socorro County
- 15 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those announced on Monday.
DOH identified nine previously reported cases (five in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County and one in San Juan County) as duplicates. These were corrected and removed from the totals.
In Sunday’s total, DOH said they should have included a correction for five duplicates (three in Doña Ana County, one in Bernalillo County and one in Santa Fe County) that were removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 10,452
- Catron County: 9
- Chaves County: 2,001
- Cibola County: 560
- Colfax County: 44
- Curry County: 1,548
- De Baca County: 1
- Doña Ana County: 5,817
- Eddy County: 1,423
- Grant County: 186
- Guadalupe County: 41
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 118
- Lea County: 2,081
- Lincoln County: 369
- Los Alamos County: 44
- Luna County: 864
- McKinley County: 4,616
- Mora County: 14
- Otero County: 494
- Quay County: 101
- Rio Arriba County: 488
- Roosevelt County: 449
- Sandoval County: 1,949
- San Juan County: 3,756
- San Miguel County: 171
- Santa Fe County: 1,673
- Sierra County: 104
- Socorro County: 228
- Taos County: 224
- Torrance County: 99
- Union County: 39
- Valencia County: 920
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 387
- Otero County Processing Center: 187
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 89
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 109
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, an increase of 4 since Sunday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs