590 new COVID-19 cases amid lull in testing after storm, four new reported deaths

The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday reported 590 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Mexico and four additional deaths related to the disease.

This came with a lower number of test results reported than in recent days, just 4,497 more tests than the previous day. Testing sites throughout the state were closed on Monday because of the winter storm that has hit New Mexico. This was the lowest single-day total since early October.

For the second straight day, Doña Ana County had the most newly reported cases, this time with 163. Bernalillo County had the second-most cases, 141, but Luna County reported its record number of new cases with 95.

In all, DOH reported at least one case from 23 of the state’s 33 counties on Tuesday.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also increased again to a new record, with 309 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for the disease, 20 more than reported on Monday. This could include those from outside the state who are hospitalized for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states. DOH has said the number of those from out of state who are hospitalized is roughly balanced with New Mexicans who are hospitalized in other states.

DOH reported that 76 percent of general hospital beds are currently occupied, along with 69 percent of ICU beds. These include hospitalizations for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

The department provided some details on each of the four newly reported deaths.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lea County who was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

DOH has now found 43,169 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and reported 980 deaths related to the disease.

Of those confirmed cases, DOH has designated 21,063 as recovered, an increase of 153 since Monday’s announcement.

Testing details

According to the state coronavirus information webpage, the state has processed 1,129,419 tests as of Tuesday.

The positivity rate of Tuesday’s reported tests was 13.12 percent. For its gating criteria, DOH uses the positivity rate from the date tests were conducted, not when the test results were reported. This can lag, as some labs can take more time to process and report results.

DOH reported the following totals of newly reported cases by county:

141 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

15 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

163 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

7 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

95 new cases in Luna County

14 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

32 new cases in Sandoval County

24 new cases in San Juan County

19 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

3 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

17 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also reported the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Tuesday.

DOH identified five previously reported cases (three in Bernalillo County, one in Hidalgo County and one in San Juan County) as duplicates and two cases (one in Taos County and one in Valencia County) as not lab confirmed. These were corrected and removed from the totals.

DOH also said one previously reported case reported in Bernalillo County was determined to be an inmate at the Lea County Correctional Facility and one case reported in Valencia County was determined to be an inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County. These have also been corrected.

Bernalillo County: 10,589

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,016

Cibola County: 565

Colfax County: 44

Curry County: 1,555

De Baca County: 1

Doña Ana County: 5,980

Eddy County: 1,437

Grant County: 187

Guadalupe County: 42

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 117

Lea County: 2,088

Lincoln County: 373

Los Alamos County: 44

Luna County: 959

McKinley County: 4,627

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 509

Quay County: 101

Rio Arriba County: 493

Roosevelt County: 452

Sandoval County: 1,981

San Juan County: 3,779

San Miguel County: 171

Santa Fe County: 1,692

Sierra County: 109

Socorro County: 231

Taos County: 224

Torrance County: 99

Union County: 39

Valencia County: 935

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 388

Otero County Processing Center: 187

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 90

Lea County Correctional Facility: 110

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 68 long-term care facilities, an increase of 1 since Monday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Aspen Ridge Lodge in Los Alamos

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Curces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs