Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/27/20 edition)

- New Mexico continues to report high numbers of COVID-19 cases, with 732 new cases and nine additional deaths related to the disease reported Monday. Read more here.
- Doña Ana County is the current hotspot for the state of New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported. Across the border in Texas, things are even worse, and the El Paso County Judge ordered a daily curfew as hospitals fill up, the El Paso Times reported. Hospitals in the county are filling up and they are adding capacity because of the high number of cases.
- Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima issued an emergency proclamation to step up the enforcement of mask usage and close all city-owned indoor recreational facilities for a week, the Sun-News reported.
- The heads of Albuquerque’s three major hospital systems said that residents need to be more diligent about abiding by COVID-19 practices. Read more here.
- Hundreds of doctors, nurses and other health professionals signed an open letter asking New Mexicans to stay home as much as they can, wear a face mask when they must go out and otherwise follow COVID-safe practices. Read the letter here.
- On Monday, Navajo Nation officials reported 63 new cases and no recent deaths related to COVID-19.
- Some students in Santa Fe, 20 students in eight classes, returned to school, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The rest continued their distance learning.
- The winter storm blanketing much of New Mexico caused closures of many COVID-19 test sites across the state, the state Department of Health announced.
- Applications for Hardship funds for Navajo Nation disabled persons and elders over 65 went very quickly because chapters only received 20 copies each, the Navajo Times reported.
- The winter storm sent diners indoors, KRQE-TV reported.
- Allen Theatres will close all of its locations, including those in New Mexico, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The Rio Rancho Observer wrote about how Ex Novo Brewing Company in Corrales received CARES Act funding from the village to help during the pandemic, including renting a heated tent for the winter.
- The City of Albuquerque opened up applications for small businesses to get CARES Act relief funds, Albuquerque Business First reported.
- The Farmington Daily-Times wrote that CARES Act funding is still available for small businesses in need in the area.