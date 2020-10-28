663 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 663 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths related to the disease.

The number of deaths is the most in a single day since May 21.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also continued to increase, hitting 313 as of Wednesday. This could include those from out of state who are hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19, but would not include New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state. The state’s epidemiology report from earlier this week showed that the number of out-of-state residents in New Mexico hospitals remains very low and last peaked in June.

DOH also said that 78 percent of general beds and 79 percent of ICU beds are currently occupied. This accounts for those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH provided some details on each of the 11 newly reported deaths.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Curry County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Curry County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Eddy County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

The 663 confirmed cases came out of 11,767 reported tests results, a day after the state reported a very low number of test results, likely because of the winter storm hitting the state.

The number of cases grew the most in Bernalillo County, where health officials reported 273 new cases. Doña Ana County, which had the most new cases in multiple days this week, had 97 new cases.

Santa Fe County had 46 new cases and Eddy County had 44 new cases. In all, DOH reported at least one case in 26 of the state’s 33 counties (including one case in De Baca County, just the second case in the county).

DOH has now found 43,826 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 991 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 21,224 are designated as recovered by the department as of Wednesday, an increase of 161 from Tuesday.

Testing details

As of Wednesday, 1,141,186 total tests have been processed according to its state coronavirus information page.

The 663 confirmed cases represent 5.63 percent of the 11,767 tests processed since Tuesday. DOH uses a different calculation, by the date the specimen is collected instead of when results are processed, for its seven-day rolling average of cases. That can lag several days since some labs can take longer to process tests and report results to the state.

DOH provided the total number of newly reported cases by county:

273 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

6 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

13 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

97 new cases in Doña Ana County

44 new cases in Eddy County

23 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

11 new cases in Roosevelt County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

4 new cases in San Miguel County

46 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

19 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

Additionally, DOH provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Wednesday.

DOH identified three previously reported cases as duplicates (one in each of Bernalillo, Lea and Valencia counties) and three previously reported cases in Bernalillo County as not being lab confirmed. These all have been corrected and removed from the counties’ totals.

Bernalillo County: 10,857

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,035

Cibola County: 571

Colfax County: 45

Curry County: 1,568

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 6,078

Eddy County: 1,481

Grant County: 187

Guadalupe County: 42

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 117

Lea County: 2,110

Lincoln County: 380

Los Alamos County: 47

Luna County: 976

McKinley County: 4,649

Mora County: 14

Otero County: 513

Quay County: 102

Rio Arriba County: 501

Roosevelt County: 463

Sandoval County: 2,000

San Juan County: 3,788

San Miguel County: 175

Santa Fe County: 1,740

Sierra County: 110

Socorro County: 237

Taos County: 228

Torrance County: 99

Union County: 40

Valencia County: 953

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 390

Otero County Processing Center: 187

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 90

Lea County Correctional Facility: 110

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, a decrease of one since Tuesday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs