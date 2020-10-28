Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/28/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- The state of New Mexico reported 590 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths. The state had fewer processed tests because of the winter storm blanketing the state. But hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again increased. Read more here.
- The state Public Education Department reported 39 new positive cases for students or staff.
- With a record number of New Mexicans voting absentee, the recommended date for mailing them back has passed, and now election officials say voters should return them in person. Read more on turnout here.
- There still isn’t much known about a COVID-19 vaccine, but one thing New Mexico officials know is that distributing it won’t be easy, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- The drastic increase in cases in Texas will impact New Mexico’s COVID-19 response, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- More applications for hardship assistance on the Navajo Nation will be available, the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller said according to the Farmington Daily Times.
- The Chino mine in southwestern New Mexico will reopen at half capacity next year, the Silver City Daily Press reported.
- Some Catholic parishioners want the Santa Fe Archbishop to allow in-person mass again, which he suspended after Sunday due to the spread of COVID-19, KRQE-TV reported.
- The city manager of Las Vegas tested positive for COVID-19, the Las Vegas Optic reported.
- The Carlsbad Current-Argus reported on a cafe in the tiny community of Cornudas and how it has lasted during the pandemic.