Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in NM, shattering state’s previous record

The state Department of Health reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first day that the state has reported even more than 900 cases in a single day.

The department also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations in New Mexico continued their upward trend as well, and the number of those hospitalized is approaching four times what it was at the beginning of October.

Nearly half of the 1,082 new cases were from just two counties: 260 from Bernalillo County and 249 from Doña Ana County. The increase in cases in Doña Ana County—a record for a single day— comes as growth of the disease across the border in El Paso County, Texas continues at a dizzying rate.

Luna County has also seen massive growth in recent weeks, DOH reported another 106 cases on Thursday, the most for that county in a single day.

DOH reported another 67 cases in Lea County, 51 cases in Santa Fe County, 49 cases in Valencia County and 41 cases in Sandoval County.

In all, DOH reported at least one case of COVID-19 in 29 of the state’s 33 counties. DOH also reported five new cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections or for federal agencies in prisons and detention centers around the state.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico grew to 323 individuals, an increase of ten from Wednesday’s announcement. This could include those who are hospitalized in New Mexico from other states, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states. The number of those from other states has remained relatively low and health officials have said this is typically about the same number as New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

In all, 80 percent of general hospital beds are currently occupied and 75 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

DOH provided some details on each of the three additional deaths.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

DOH has now found 44,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among New Mexicans, and reported 994 deaths related to the disease.

Of the confirmed cases, 21,389 are designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 165 since Wednesday.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that 1,153,185 tests have been processed in the state, an increase of 11,999 since Wednesday’s announcement.

The test positivity rate among the newly reported tests was 9.02 percent. When calculating the positivity rate for gating criteria, DOH uses the date specimens are collected, not when results are reported, which can lead to lag as some labs take longer to process and report results.

DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

260 new cases in Bernalillo County

32 new cases in Chaves County

36 new cases in Cibola County

28 new cases in Curry County

248 new cases in Doña Ana County

24 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

67 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

106 new cases in Luna County

25 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

14 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

12 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

6 new cases in Sierra County

11 new cases in Socorro County

17 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

49 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the newly reported cases from Thursday.

Three previously reported cases (one in each of Chaves, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties) were identified as duplicates and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.

Bernalillo County: 11,116

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,066

Cibola County: 607

Colfax County: 45

Curry County: 1,596

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 6,325

Eddy County: 1,505

Grant County: 191

Guadalupe County: 43

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 122

Lea County: 2,177

Lincoln County: 384

Los Alamos County: 48

Luna County: 1,082

McKinley County: 4,674

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 527

Quay County: 104

Rio Arriba County: 513

Roosevelt County: 469

Sandoval County: 2,040

San Juan County: 3,805

San Miguel County: 182

Santa Fe County: 1,791

Sierra County: 116

Socorro County: 248

Taos County: 245

Torrance County: 100

Union County: 41

Valencia County: 1,002

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 390

Otero County Processing Center: 189

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 92

Lea County Correctional Facility: 110

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 2

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Wednesday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

San Juan Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs