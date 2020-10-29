Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in NM, shattering state’s previous record

The state Department of Health reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first day that the state has reported even more than 900 cases in a single day.
The department also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations in New Mexico continued their upward trend as well, and the number of those hospitalized is approaching four times what it was at the beginning of October.
Nearly half of the 1,082 new cases were from just two counties: 260 from Bernalillo County and 249 from Doña Ana County. The increase in cases in Doña Ana County—a record for a single day— comes as growth of the disease across the border in El Paso County, Texas continues at a dizzying rate.
Luna County has also seen massive growth in recent weeks, DOH reported another 106 cases on Thursday, the most for that county in a single day.
DOH reported another 67 cases in Lea County, 51 cases in Santa Fe County, 49 cases in Valencia County and 41 cases in Sandoval County.
In all, DOH reported at least one case of COVID-19 in 29 of the state’s 33 counties. DOH also reported five new cases among those held by the state Department of Corrections or for federal agencies in prisons and detention centers around the state.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in New Mexico grew to 323 individuals, an increase of ten from Wednesday’s announcement. This could include those who are hospitalized in New Mexico from other states, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states. The number of those from other states has remained relatively low and health officials have said this is typically about the same number as New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
In all, 80 percent of general hospital beds are currently occupied and 75 percent of ICU beds. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
DOH provided some details on each of the three additional deaths.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Grant County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Sandoval County who had underlying conditions.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.
DOH has now found 44,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among New Mexicans, and reported 994 deaths related to the disease.
Of the confirmed cases, 21,389 are designated as recovered by DOH, an increase of 165 since Wednesday.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said that 1,153,185 tests have been processed in the state, an increase of 11,999 since Wednesday’s announcement.
The test positivity rate among the newly reported tests was 9.02 percent. When calculating the positivity rate for gating criteria, DOH uses the date specimens are collected, not when results are reported, which can lead to lag as some labs take longer to process and report results.
DOH provided the number of newly reported cases by county.
- 260 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 32 new cases in Chaves County
- 36 new cases in Cibola County
- 28 new cases in Curry County
- 248 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 24 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 67 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 106 new cases in Luna County
- 25 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 14 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 41 new cases in Sandoval County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 51 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 11 new cases in Socorro County
- 17 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 49 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including the newly reported cases from Thursday.
Three previously reported cases (one in each of Chaves, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties) were identified as duplicates and one previously reported case in Bernalillo County was not lab confirmed. These have been corrected and removed from the totals.
- Bernalillo County: 11,116
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,066
- Cibola County: 607
- Colfax County: 45
- Curry County: 1,596
- De Baca County: 2
- Doña Ana County: 6,325
- Eddy County: 1,505
- Grant County: 191
- Guadalupe County: 43
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 122
- Lea County: 2,177
- Lincoln County: 384
- Los Alamos County: 48
- Luna County: 1,082
- McKinley County: 4,674
- Mora County: 15
- Otero County: 527
- Quay County: 104
- Rio Arriba County: 513
- Roosevelt County: 469
- Sandoval County: 2,040
- San Juan County: 3,805
- San Miguel County: 182
- Santa Fe County: 1,791
- Sierra County: 116
- Socorro County: 248
- Taos County: 245
- Torrance County: 100
- Union County: 41
- Valencia County: 1,002
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 390
- Otero County Processing Center: 189
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 92
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 110
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 2
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Wednesday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- San Juan Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs