Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/29/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.
- New Mexico health officials reported 663 new cases of COVID-19—and 11 new deaths. The eleven deaths are the most in a single day since May. Also, hospitalizations continued to rise. Read more here.
- The Las Cruces Sun-News covered comments by state Sen. Joseph Cervantes said there needs to be more testing sites in Doña Ana County, as cases surge in the area, especially across the border with Texas in El Paso.
- The Public Education Department announced 25 cases among students and school staff.
- Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said if things don’t improve, the city could see a curfew, like the one in El Paso County, Texas right now. Read more here.
- The chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center spoke about COVID-19 in the jail, which included 53 active cases among staff and 185 active cases among inmates, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the first person to die in Santa Fe County with COVID-19.
- The Navajo Nation is experiencing another growth in COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- On Wednesday, Navajo Nation health officials reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. A death on Tuesday was the first in a week for the Navajo Nation.
- Legislative leaders heard a report that outlined how remote learning has been failing many New Mexico students, the Associated Press reported.
- See also the reports by the Santa Fe New Mexican and the Albuquerque Journal.
- PED proposed extending the 2021 school year, KOB-TV reported.
- The Associated Press covered the state’s plan to build infrastructure for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said it is safe for people to vote in person with the current COVID-safe practices. Read more here.
- Turnout right now has already passed 620,000, even with slower early in-person numbers over the past couple of days with a big winter storm working its way throughout the state. Read more here.
- A long-term care facility in Santa Fe is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The number of long-term care facilities with a positive case in the past 28 days has increased in recent weeks.
- The state Public Regulation Commission voted to expand the moratorium on utility disconnections during the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Gibson Medical Center, which was readied for patients earlier this year, wouldn’t be a good fit for COVID-19 patients, KRQE-TV reported.
- As the oil and gas industry struggles during the pandemic, major companies with business in the Permian Basin are merging, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.