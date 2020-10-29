2 hours ago
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/29/20 edition)

  • New Mexico health officials reported 663 new cases of COVID-19—and 11 new deaths. The eleven deaths are the most in a single day since May. Also, hospitalizations continued to rise. Read more here.
  • Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said if things don’t improve, the city could see a curfew, like the one in El Paso County, Texas right now. Read more here.
    • The chief of the Metropolitan Detention Center spoke about COVID-19 in the jail, which included 53 active cases among staff and 185 active cases among inmates, KRQE-TV reported.
  • The Santa Fe New Mexican wrote about the first person to die in Santa Fe County with COVID-19.
  • The Navajo Nation is experiencing another growth in COVID-19 cases, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • Legislative leaders heard a report that outlined how remote learning has been failing many New Mexico students, the Associated Press reported.
  • The Associated Press covered the state’s plan to build infrastructure for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said it is safe for people to vote in person with the current COVID-safe practices. Read more here.
    • Turnout right now has already passed 620,000, even with slower early in-person numbers over the past couple of days with a big winter storm working its way throughout the state. Read more here.
  • A long-term care facility in Santa Fe is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported. The number of long-term care facilities with a positive case in the past 28 days has increased in recent weeks.
  • The state Public Regulation Commission voted to expand the moratorium on utility disconnections during the pandemic, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
  • The Gibson Medical Center, which was readied for patients earlier this year, wouldn’t be a good fit for COVID-19 patients, KRQE-TV reported.
  • As the oil and gas industry struggles during the pandemic, major companies with business in the Permian Basin are merging, the Carlsbad Current-Argus reported.