NM reaches ‘grim milestone’ of 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on same day as single-day high number of deaths

The state of New Mexico crossed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday after it reported 13 new deaths on Friday, the most in a single day.

The “grim milestone,” as it was called by the governor, came as the state experiences its highest numbers ever of cases and hospitalizations, and as deaths start to increase as well.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags flown at half staff for a week in mourning in recognition of the 1,000 deaths.

On Friday, the state reported 1,010 new confirmed cases in addition to the 13 deaths. Friday was the second straight day of 1,000 or more cases—before Thursday, the state had never reported even 900 cases in a single day.

“One thousand New Mexican lives lost is an unfathomable tragedy. For many months now, the daily drumbeat of a few more deaths, a few more deaths has served to diminish the acute feeling of loss,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But it is tragic and real for me, every single day, because it is tragic and real for the New Mexican families with an empty seat at the table, a hole in their hearts that will never be filled. I pray for these families every single day. I ask you to please join me in praying for them – and acting to prevent any more needless loss.”

DOH has now identified 45,909 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,007 deaths related to the disease.

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 11 to 334 individuals.

This could include those who are hospitalized in New Mexico from other states, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states. The number of those from other states has remained relatively low and health officials have said this is typically about the same number as New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.

In all, 78 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals and 75 percent of ICU beds are occupied, according to DOH. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.

Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases, with 335, followed by 248 cases in Doña Ana County. Both represented single-day records for the counties.

DOH also reported 45 new cases in Santa Fe County, 43 new cases in Luna County, 41 new cases in Valencia County.

In all, the state reported at least one case in 26 of the state’s 33 counties, including 16 with reported 10 or more cases.

Luna County, which has experienced a massive influx in cases in recent weeks, now has the second-most cases per capita of any county in the state, according to calculations by the Albuquerque Journal. While McKinley County still has the highest number of confirmed cases per capita, ten of the next 11 counties on the list are in southern or eastern New Mexico.

DOH released some information on each of the 13 deaths related to COVID-19 announced on Friday.

A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 20s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

DOH has designated 21,491 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 102 since Thursday’s announcement.

Gating criteria

While nearly all signs for New Mexico are negative, the rate of spread—or the number of people who each COVID-19 positive individual will spread the disease to on average—has dropped from its record highs. The rate of spread, as of Oct. 29 was 1.15, and it even dipped below the state’s 1.05 gating criteria for the southeastern region of the state, at 1.01. The highest rate of spread is 1.27.

The average number of cases per day continues to hit new highs on a daily basis. The state uses the date specimens are collected—when individuals take the tests—which can lag by several days because some labs take longer to process the tests and report results to the state. As of Oct. 23, the seven-day rolling average is 791.

New Mexico continues to have a high number of tests, at 8,890 tests per day on a seven-day rolling average as of Oct. 29. There was a dip mid-week, possibly because of the winter storm that hit much of New Mexico.

The test positivity rate, which is calculated on a seven-day rolling average, hit 10 percent as of Oct. 29. This is calculated on the date of specimen collection.

Testing details

The state coronavirus information page said that, as of Friday, the state had processed 1,161,887 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 8,702 tests since Thursday.

The test positivity rate among the test results reported Friday was 11.61 percent. This is different than the positivity rate used as gating criteria, since it uses the date the results are released.

DOH also provided the number of newly reported cases by county.

335 new cases in Bernalillo County

29 new cases in Chaves County

28 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

19 new cases in Curry County

248 new cases in Doña Ana County

18 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

26 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

43 new cases in Luna County

33 new cases in McKinley County

21 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

7 new cases in Rio Arriba County

9 new cases in Roosevelt County

36 new cases in Sandoval County

28 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

45 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

10 new cases in Socorro County

10 new cases in Taos County

3 new cases in Torrance County

41 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Friday.

The department identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Luna County, one in Eddy County and one in San Miguel County) and identified one previously reported case in Lea County as an out-of-state resident. These were corrected and removed from the state’s totals.

Bernalillo County: 11,451

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,095

Cibola County: 635

Colfax County: 46

Curry County: 1,615

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 6,574

Eddy County: 1,522

Grant County: 194

Guadalupe County: 46

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 122

Lea County: 2,202

Lincoln County: 387

Los Alamos County: 48

Luna County: 1,123

McKinley County: 4,707

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 547

Quay County: 106

Rio Arriba County: 520

Roosevelt County: 478

Sandoval County: 2,076

San Juan County: 3,833

San Miguel County: 186

Santa Fe County: 1,835

Sierra County: 119

Socorro County: 258

Taos County: 255

Torrance County: 104

Union County: 41

Valencia County: 1,043

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 391

Otero County Processing Center: 189

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 92

Lea County Correctional Facility: 110

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 2

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Thursday.

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs