NM reaches ‘grim milestone’ of 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on same day as single-day high number of deaths

The state of New Mexico crossed 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday after it reported 13 new deaths on Friday, the most in a single day.
The “grim milestone,” as it was called by the governor, came as the state experiences its highest numbers ever of cases and hospitalizations, and as deaths start to increase as well.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags flown at half staff for a week in mourning in recognition of the 1,000 deaths.
On Friday, the state reported 1,010 new confirmed cases in addition to the 13 deaths. Friday was the second straight day of 1,000 or more cases—before Thursday, the state had never reported even 900 cases in a single day.
“One thousand New Mexican lives lost is an unfathomable tragedy. For many months now, the daily drumbeat of a few more deaths, a few more deaths has served to diminish the acute feeling of loss,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “But it is tragic and real for me, every single day, because it is tragic and real for the New Mexican families with an empty seat at the table, a hole in their hearts that will never be filled. I pray for these families every single day. I ask you to please join me in praying for them – and acting to prevent any more needless loss.”
DOH has now identified 45,909 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,007 deaths related to the disease.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased by 11 to 334 individuals.
This could include those who are hospitalized in New Mexico from other states, but would not include New Mexico residents who are hospitalized in other states. The number of those from other states has remained relatively low and health officials have said this is typically about the same number as New Mexicans who are hospitalized out of state.
In all, 78 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals and 75 percent of ICU beds are occupied, according to DOH. This includes those hospitalized for all reasons, not just COVID-19.
Bernalillo County had the most newly reported cases, with 335, followed by 248 cases in Doña Ana County. Both represented single-day records for the counties.
DOH also reported 45 new cases in Santa Fe County, 43 new cases in Luna County, 41 new cases in Valencia County.
In all, the state reported at least one case in 26 of the state’s 33 counties, including 16 with reported 10 or more cases.
Luna County, which has experienced a massive influx in cases in recent weeks, now has the second-most cases per capita of any county in the state, according to calculations by the Albuquerque Journal. While McKinley County still has the highest number of confirmed cases per capita, ten of the next 11 counties on the list are in southern or eastern New Mexico.
DOH released some information on each of the 13 deaths related to COVID-19 announced on Friday.
- A female in her 20s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 20s from Cibola County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.
- A female in her 50s from Eddy County who had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. He was a resident of the Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.
- A male in his 60s from Socorro County who was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.
DOH has designated 21,491 COVID-19 cases as recovered, an increase of 102 since Thursday’s announcement.
Gating criteria
While nearly all signs for New Mexico are negative, the rate of spread—or the number of people who each COVID-19 positive individual will spread the disease to on average—has dropped from its record highs. The rate of spread, as of Oct. 29 was 1.15, and it even dipped below the state’s 1.05 gating criteria for the southeastern region of the state, at 1.01. The highest rate of spread is 1.27.
The average number of cases per day continues to hit new highs on a daily basis. The state uses the date specimens are collected—when individuals take the tests—which can lag by several days because some labs take longer to process the tests and report results to the state. As of Oct. 23, the seven-day rolling average is 791.
New Mexico continues to have a high number of tests, at 8,890 tests per day on a seven-day rolling average as of Oct. 29. There was a dip mid-week, possibly because of the winter storm that hit much of New Mexico.
The test positivity rate, which is calculated on a seven-day rolling average, hit 10 percent as of Oct. 29. This is calculated on the date of specimen collection.
Testing details
The state coronavirus information page said that, as of Friday, the state had processed 1,161,887 COVID-19 tests, an increase of 8,702 tests since Thursday.
The test positivity rate among the test results reported Friday was 11.61 percent. This is different than the positivity rate used as gating criteria, since it uses the date the results are released.
DOH also provided the number of newly reported cases by county.
- 335 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 29 new cases in Chaves County
- 28 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 19 new cases in Curry County
- 248 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 18 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 26 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 43 new cases in Luna County
- 33 new cases in McKinley County
- 21 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 7 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 9 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 36 new cases in Sandoval County
- 28 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 45 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 10 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 3 new cases in Torrance County
- 41 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
DOH also provided the total number of cases by county, including those reported on Friday.
The department identified four previously reported cases as duplicates (two in Luna County, one in Eddy County and one in San Miguel County) and identified one previously reported case in Lea County as an out-of-state resident. These were corrected and removed from the state’s totals.
- Bernalillo County: 11,451
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,095
- Cibola County: 635
- Colfax County: 46
- Curry County: 1,615
- De Baca County: 2
- Doña Ana County: 6,574
- Eddy County: 1,522
- Grant County: 194
- Guadalupe County: 46
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 122
- Lea County: 2,202
- Lincoln County: 387
- Los Alamos County: 48
- Luna County: 1,123
- McKinley County: 4,707
- Mora County: 15
- Otero County: 547
- Quay County: 106
- Rio Arriba County: 520
- Roosevelt County: 478
- Sandoval County: 2,076
- San Juan County: 3,833
- San Miguel County: 186
- Santa Fe County: 1,835
- Sierra County: 119
- Socorro County: 258
- Taos County: 255
- Torrance County: 104
- Union County: 41
- Valencia County: 1,043
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 391
- Otero County Processing Center: 189
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 92
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 110
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 2
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days in 67 long-term care facilities, the same number as reported on Thursday.
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs