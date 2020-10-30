Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (10/30/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.
- New Mexico health officials reported over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first day the state has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic. Read more details here.
- The state Public Education Department reported 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday among students and/or staff.
- In a media briefing on Thursday, the state Human Services Department Secretary and leaders issued dire warnings over what would happen if things don’t improve—including hospitals setting up tents in parking lots to treat patients. Read more here.
- In El Paso County, Texas, a county judge announced a two-week shutdown of all non-essential services, the El Paso Times reported. But there is confusion over the order; Texas’ Attorney General says the judge doesn’t have the authority to do so, KTSM-TV reported.
- The Las Cruces City Council will hold a special meeting, via videoconferencing, on Friday morning to discuss extending the mayor’s emergency proclamation on COVID-19, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
- The unemployment rate for both New Mexico and Santa Fe County dropped, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
- Restaurants are rushing to get certified for indoor dining, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
- The Navajo Nation controller’s office tried to fix a glitch that resulted in fewer printed applications for COVID-19 Hardship Assistance funding, the Navajo Times reported. The applications were for those who are disabled and elders over the age of 65.
- The Albuquerque City Council will look into letting businesses get more pandemic grants, KRQE-TV reported.
- The Valencia News-Bulletin wrote about the frontline healthcare workers in the community dealing with COVID-19.
- UNM Hospital is seeking to make births more comfortable for mothers during the pandemic, KOB-TV reported.
- Some lakes in Ruidoso will only be available for Lincoln County residents, KRQE-TV reported.