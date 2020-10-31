11 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and a partial count of 592 new cases reported Saturday

The state Department of Health announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 592 additional cases of the disease, but due to technical difficulties, that is a partial count.

The state experienced a technical disruption of the electronic laboratory reporting system, according to DOH. The state will report the delayed results in its daily reporting as soon as those numbers are available, DOH said in its news release.

There are 354 individuals who are hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 as of Saturday. That is an increase of 20 since Friday. The number of hospitalizations may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

The state’s overall hospital capacity is at 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals that are occupied and 77 percent of ICU beds in the state that are occupied. This includes patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 and other reasons.

The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,018. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags to fly at half mast next week to honor those who have died related COVID-19 deaths.

The 11 additional deaths related to the disease were the following:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lotus Care Homes Galaxia facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized.

As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.

There are 21,570 COVID-19 cases designated by the state as having recovered.

Testing

The current cases broken down by county are the following:

187 new cases in Bernalillo County

41 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Curry County

127 new cases in Doña Ana County

9 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

6 new cases in Lea County

6 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

22 new cases in McKinley County

6 new cases in Otero County

10 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

31 new cases in Sandoval County

17 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

8 new cases in Sierra County

4 new cases in Socorro County

6 new cases in Taos County

14 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The state previously reported numbers that included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Cibola County, two in Dona Ana County, one in Sandoval County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed. According to the state, those errors have been corrected.

The total number of cases in New Mexico is 46,490:

Bernalillo County: 11,636

Catron County: 10

Chaves County: 2,134

Cibola County: 649

Colfax County: 46

Curry County: 1,633

De Baca County: 2

Doña Ana County: 6,699

Eddy County: 1,531

Grant County: 197

Guadalupe County: 46

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 124

Lea County: 2,208

Lincoln County: 393

Los Alamos County: 49

Luna County: 1,140

McKinley County: 4,729

Mora County: 15

Otero County: 553

Quay County: 106

Rio Arriba County: 530

Roosevelt County: 481

Sandoval County: 2,106

San Juan County: 3,850

San Miguel County: 187

Santa Fe County: 1,866

Sierra County: 127

Socorro County: 262

Taos County: 261

Torrance County: 104

Union County: 41

Valencia County: 1,056

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 348

Otero County Prison Facility: 391

Otero County Processing Center: 190

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 94

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1

Lea County Correctional Facility: 110

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 3

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 69 the following long-term care facilities, two more than Friday:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs