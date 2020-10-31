11 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and a partial count of 592 new cases reported Saturday

The state Department of Health announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 592 additional cases of the disease, but due to technical difficulties, that is a partial count.
The state experienced a technical disruption of the electronic laboratory reporting system, according to DOH. The state will report the delayed results in its daily reporting as soon as those numbers are available, DOH said in its news release.
There are 354 individuals who are hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 as of Saturday. That is an increase of 20 since Friday. The number of hospitalizations may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
The state’s overall hospital capacity is at 79 percent of general beds at New Mexico hospitals that are occupied and 77 percent of ICU beds in the state that are occupied. This includes patients who are hospitalized for COVID-19 and other reasons.
The total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,018. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags to fly at half mast next week to honor those who have died related COVID-19 deaths.
The 11 additional deaths related to the disease were the following:
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Lotus Care Homes Galaxia facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County who had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa del Sol Center facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 40s from Otero County who was hospitalized.
As usual, DOH did not disclose which underlying conditions any of the deceased had, only if one was present. According to the latest state epidemiology report, the most common underlying condition among those who have died in New Mexico so far is cardiovascular disease, followed by diabetes and hypertension. Some who have died had multiple conditions.
There are 21,570 COVID-19 cases designated by the state as having recovered.
Testing
The current cases broken down by county are the following:
- 187 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 41 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 127 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 9 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 6 new cases in Lea County
- 6 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 17 new cases in Luna County
- 22 new cases in McKinley County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 31 new cases in Sandoval County
- 17 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 33 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 8 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 14 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
The state previously reported numbers that included ten cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Cibola County, two in Dona Ana County, one in Sandoval County, two in Santa Fe County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Bernalillo County that was not lab confirmed. According to the state, those errors have been corrected.
The total number of cases in New Mexico is 46,490:
- Bernalillo County: 11,636
- Catron County: 10
- Chaves County: 2,134
- Cibola County: 649
- Colfax County: 46
- Curry County: 1,633
- De Baca County: 2
- Doña Ana County: 6,699
- Eddy County: 1,531
- Grant County: 197
- Guadalupe County: 46
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 124
- Lea County: 2,208
- Lincoln County: 393
- Los Alamos County: 49
- Luna County: 1,140
- McKinley County: 4,729
- Mora County: 15
- Otero County: 553
- Quay County: 106
- Rio Arriba County: 530
- Roosevelt County: 481
- Sandoval County: 2,106
- San Juan County: 3,850
- San Miguel County: 187
- Santa Fe County: 1,866
- Sierra County: 127
- Socorro County: 262
- Taos County: 261
- Torrance County: 104
- Union County: 41
- Valencia County: 1,056
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
- Otero County Prison Facility: 391
- Otero County Processing Center: 190
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
DOH reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 94
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 1
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 110
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 3
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 55
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
DOH has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at 69 the following long-term care facilities, two more than Friday:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Brookdale Santa Fe
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retirement Ranches in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Silver City Care Center in Silver City
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
- St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs